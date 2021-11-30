TV Globo reporter is fired after 41 years at the station: ‘It’s been tough’ | Television



Isabela Assumpção is fired from TV Globo – TV Globo reproduction

Isabela Assumpção is fired from TV GloboTV Globo reproduction

Published 11/29/2021 3:10 PM

Rio – After 41 years at TV Globo, Isabela Assumpção said she was fired by telephone, on Friday, the 26th. According to the website ‘Notícias da TV’, the special reporter for ‘Globo Repórter’ was cut off from the network due to her high profile. wage.

In a text sent to writing colleagues and received by the website, Isabela said that the resignation was “hard”. “Today, Friday, I was fired, after 41 years at the network. Fired by phone. Just like that. It was hard, it’s been hard,” he said in the report.

“I liked what I did. But in that liking there was a lot of partnership with you. Some old friends, others more recent. But for me the duo I formed, with each one of you, went beyond the text/image sum… It was a partnership, a work with pleasure, a dynamic duo, Chitãozinho and Xororó. And so we faced rivers and mountains, bad guys and good guys, gods and devils,” he added.

The reporter received support and messages from the show’s presenters, Sandra Annenberg and Glória Maria.

Isabela Assumpção was not the only one fired from Globo due to her high salary. Names such as Alberto Gaspar, Ari Peixoto, José Hamilton Ribeiro, Eduardo Faustini, Alexandre Oliveira and Linhares Júnior were also recently dismissed by the network.