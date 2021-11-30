Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey leaves the position of company president – 11/29/2021

The American Jack Dorsey, 45, one of the co-founders of Twitter, announced today (29) that he has decided to leave the post of CEO (president) of the social network, a position he has held since 2015. The news, which began to circulate in the American press this Monday morning, was confirmed by the executive himself on his Twitter profile.

Parag Agrawal, the company’s current president of technology (CTO), takes over from now on.

“There is a lot of talk about the importance of a company being ‘founder-led.’ Ultimately I think this is very limiting and a single point of failure. I have worked hard to ensure this company could distance itself from its founders and their foundation,” Dorsey said in an email sent to his team and shared by himself on Twitter.

In addition to promoting Agrawal to the role of CEO, Dorsey announced the addition of Bret Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce (a major Twitter investor) to the social network’s board of directors. Dorsey will also step down as chairman in May 2022 to “give Parag the space he needs to lead.”

Other reasons

According to CNBC, Dorsey’s departure is due to the fact that he holds the position of CEO of two companies — in this case Twitter and Square (a payment method company).

One of the articulators of Dorsey’s removal would be the American Republican billionaire Paul Singer, from the investment fund Elliott Management, who bought shares in Twitter last year. For him, still according to CNBC, the current leader of the social network must be the CEO of only one company.

Singer bought Twitter shares in 2020, and at the time he had plans to remove Dorsey as Twitter’s chief executive, understanding that he couldn’t give it the necessary attention in two leadership roles.

In addition, according to the Guardian, the desire to live and work in African countries for a period of one year weighs against the current social network’s boss — Twitter’s headquarters are in San Francisco, California (USA).

Future of Twitter

Agrawal, the network’s next CEO, aims to double revenue by 2023 — the company plans to monetize 315 million daily active users in two years.

Meanwhile, the company has implemented new features, such as the creation of voice chat rooms and the possibility of giving money to some content creators.

Another challenge has to do with dealing with the speech of politicians. Dorsey was responsible for setting rules that even made former US President Donald Trump kick out of the social network. In Brazil, we had similar cases, with tweets about the pandemic, published by President Jair Bolsonaro, marked with a warning.

Rumors of Dorsey’s departure from Twitter’s leadership alone sent the company’s shares up 11% on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Twitter history

Twitter was founded in 2006, and Dorsey was the network’s first CEO. He left office in 2008, when he was replaced by Evan Williams, another Twitter co-founder.

Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey founded Square in 2009, a US payment startup. In 2015, he returned to Twitter as CEO and also accumulated the leadership role at Square.