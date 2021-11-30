Twitter’s Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO | Companies

jack dorsey , one of the founders of twitter , said this Monday (29) that he will leave the post of chief executive of the social network – the announcement came shortly after the American website “CNBC” indicated his departure. He must continue to lead the digital payments company square , of which he is also CEO.

Dorsey announced the news on the social network itself, where it published an image of the email that warns of his resignation. In the message, he points out that Agrawal stop, Twitter’s chief technology officer since 2017, will assume the leadership of the company.

Twitter shares rose, but then closed down 2.8%. O g1 sought the company, but did not get a placement until the last update of this article.

This isn’t the first time Dorsey has posted on Twitter – in 2008, two years after the company’s founding, the tycoon was fired from his post for allegedly spending too much time doing yoga and taking fashion design classes.

He only returned in 2015 – during this period the company was led by the co-founder Evan Williams, who later passed the lead to the executive Dick Costolo.

For months, the billionaire has been under pressure to leave Twitter’s leadership – in early 2020, the investor group Elliott Management he would have asked for his departure, according to news agencies Reuters and Bloomberg.

This group, led by the billionaire Paul Singer, did not welcome the fact that Dorsey led two companies listed on the stock exchange and had been asking him to leave one of the positions. In the resignation letter, there is no mention of investors or what reasons led Dorsey to step down.

O Elliott group is famous for being “activist” in its investments, leading companies to executive replacement and board changes, with pressure to raise the stock price.

Singer has been described in the American press as the “world’s most feared investor” and is also a well-known supporter of the Republican Party in the US.

Dorsey was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, on November 19, 1976. Like other big names in technology, he went to college but dropped out of graduation shortly before completing it.

He is famous for being a unconventional executive – at the end of 2019, he said that he intended to live in Africa for part of 2020, but did not materialize his plans.

Enthusiast of Bitcoin cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, it sold the first post in Twitter history as an NFT for $2.9 million. The tweet – “I’m creating my Twttr account” – was posted on March 21, 2006, still referring to the social network’s old name.

At an online US House hearing on Internet misinformation, the executive stole the show by showing a Bitcoin-quoted watch. At the time, he was also “scolded” by Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice for mocking congressmen’s questions in a poll on Twitter.

It is the second major technology company to change command in recent months. Last July, the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, stepped down as chief executive of the online retail giant – but unlike Dorsey, he hadn’t been pressured by investors and decided to leave to pursue other ventures like the space exploration company Blue Origin.