Uberlândia will receive first Starbucks store in Minas Gerais – Diário de Uberlândia

Uberlândia Shopping confirmed this Monday (29) the arrival of the Starbucks brand in the enterprise. According to the note, this will be the chain’s first store from Minas Gerais outside Belo Horizonte. The space is already being prepared and is expected to open in the coming months.

The store, which will be located on the 1st floor, will have a space of approximately 120 m². The operation will offer Arabica coffee options, as well as handcrafted drinks and items from the Brazilian menu, such as Starbucks Brigadeiro Frappuccino and chicken coxinha. At the new unit, special coffee blends can also be found, such as Starbucks Brasil Blend, which brings a mixture of Brazilian beans.

The superintendent of Uberlândia Shopping, Maurício Morelato, highlighted the importance of the brand’s arrival at the development. “We have great expectations, as it is an important name, very successful around the world and loved by Brazilians. It certainly adds a lot of value to our mix, making it even more qualified. Our intention is to always look for innovative brands to better serve our customers, providing a unique shopping, leisure and gastronomy experience”, said Morelato.