‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Elenice will strike Barbara | come around

💸Bankrupt, Renato’s mother (Cauã Reymond) offered to clean and sell the apartment of Barbara’s mother (Alinne Moraes).

💸In this Tuesday’s chapter, we will discover that such good will is nothing more than a blow to the daughter-in-law by the mother-in-law.

Teodoro is taken aback when Elenice says she’s going to live with him

🌞 A rich man to call mine

Elenice meets Alipio during a trip to New York with Teodoro

Barbara accepts Elenice’s offer to handle the sale of her property

🎯 Unbeknownst to Barbara, Elenice sells valuable household items to clean the pool, buy towels and even fill the pantry.

🎯 All this to host alipium (Isio Ghelman), the rich man she met on her trip to New York, covering Eva (Débora Duarte).

“After a year in beautiful, perfect places, coming down from first class and coming face to face with a favela, polluted sea, bare street… A decent pool is the minimum. Or did you want me to receive Alípio in this hole?”, rebuts Renato’s mother to Teodoro (Fernando Eiras).

😮 Alipio arrives and goes to take a shower when Barbara appears in the apartment by surprise.

😮 Elenice is in shock when she comes face to face with her daughter-in-law.

“Hey, I didn’t know you were there”, marvels Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).

😮 How will Elenice get out of this?