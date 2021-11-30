‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: Elenice will strike Barbara | come around

💸Bankrupt, Renato’s mother (Cauã Reymond) offered to clean and sell the apartment of Barbara’s mother (Alinne Moraes).
💸In this Tuesday’s chapter, we will discover that such good will is nothing more than a blow to the daughter-in-law by the mother-in-law.
Understand the beginning of this bullshit in 3 videos!
Teodoro is taken aback when Elenice says she’s going to live with him
🌞 A rich man to call mine
Elenice meets Alipio during a trip to New York with Teodoro
Barbara accepts Elenice’s offer to handle the sale of her property
Elenice hosts Alipio in 'Um Lugar ao Sol'
🎯 Unbeknownst to Barbara, Elenice sells valuable household items to clean the pool, buy towels and even fill the pantry.
🎯 All this to host alipium (Isio Ghelman), the rich man she met on her trip to New York, covering Eva (Débora Duarte).
“After a year in beautiful, perfect places, coming down from first class and coming face to face with a favela, polluted sea, bare street… A decent pool is the minimum. Or did you want me to receive Alípio in this hole?”, rebuts Renato’s mother to Teodoro (Fernando Eiras).
Elenice is startled by Barbara's surprise visit to 'Um Lugar ao Sol'
😮 Alipio arrives and goes to take a shower when Barbara appears in the apartment by surprise.
😮 Elenice is in shock when she comes face to face with her daughter-in-law.
“Hey, I didn’t know you were there”, marvels Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu).
😮 How will Elenice get out of this?
30 nov
Tuesday
