Um Lugar ao Sol suffers, but manages to give more bang than Jornal Nacional · TV News

Um Lugar ao Sol suffered on Monday night (29), but managed to gain more audiences than Jornal Nacional and be the most watched program on Globo. The nine telenovela recorded 25.4 points in Greater São Paulo, while the newscast scored 25.2.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the plot written by Lícia Manzo aired from 9:24 pm to 10:38 pm and obtained a 38.4% share (participation) of 66% (total tuned televisions during the series).

The newscast led by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos recorded a 37.6% share (from 8:30 pm to 9:24 pm) of 67% of the total connected TVs.

Of the 19 chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol that have already been aired on Globo’s prime time, only 11 of them registered more evasion than Jornal Nacional.

See below the hearings for Monday, November 29, in Greater São Paulo:

Source: Broadcasters