Um Lugar ao Sol suffers, but manages to give more bang than Jornal Nacional · TV News

Um Lugar ao Sol suffered on Monday night (29), but managed to gain more audiences than Jornal Nacional and be the most watched program on Globo. The nine telenovela recorded 25.4 points in Greater São Paulo, while the newscast scored 25.2.
According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the plot written by Lícia Manzo aired from 9:24 pm to 10:38 pm and obtained a 38.4% share (participation) of 66% (total tuned televisions during the series).
The newscast led by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos recorded a 37.6% share (from 8:30 pm to 9:24 pm) of 67% of the total connected TVs.
Of the 19 chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol that have already been aired on Globo’s prime time, only 11 of them registered more evasion than Jornal Nacional.
See below the hearings for Monday, November 29, in Greater São Paulo:
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.7
|Good morning São Paulo
|8.9
|Good morning Brazil
|9,7
|More you
|7.5
|Meeting with Fatima Bernardes
|7.5
|SP1
|10.5
|Globe Sports
|10.3
|Newspaper Today
|11.2
|Afternoon Session: Hidden Beauty
|10.1
|The clone
|15.1
|Workout
|15.9
|in the times of the emperor
|17.7
|SP2
|19.9
|the more life the better
|20.5
|National Newspaper
|25.2
|a place in the sun
|25.4
|secret truths
|18.6
|Hot Screen: Klan Infiltrator
|10.1
|Globo Newspaper
|6,7
|conversation with bial
|5.1
|Owl: Changed Women
|4.3
|Hour 1
|4.4
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9
|Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am)
|2.6
|General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)
|3.7
|Speak Brazil
|3.9
|Nowadays
|4.6
|JR 24h (morning)
|4.6
|General balance
|8.3
|Proof of love
|6,7
|JR 24h (afternoon 1)
|6.0
|City Alert
|7.2
|JR 24h (afternoon 2)
|6,7
|Journal of Record
|9.2
|The Bible
|9.1
|when you call the heart
|6.9
|The Farm 13
|9.2
|The new super machine
|5.1
|JR 24h (dawn)
|3.6
|Between Lines
|1.7
|Religious
|0.9
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.5
|First Impact
|3.1
|Come here
|2.8
|Good Morning & Co.
|3.6
|Chest Award Coupon
|3.0
|Family Cases
|2.6
|Jequiti Wheel Wheel
|3.0
|gossiping
|4.0
|indomitable heart
|5.5
|Tomorrow is forever
|6.3
|I give you life
|6.4
|SBT Brazil
|6.6
|Angel’s face
|6.8
|Chest Award Coupon
|6.1
|Mouse program
|6.3
|SBT Arena
|3,4
|the night
|2.1
|Operation Mosque
|1.7
|Reporter Connection
|1.6
|SBT Brasil (re-presentation)
|1.6
|First Impact
|2.1
Source: Broadcasters
Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP