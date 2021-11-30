Um Lugar ao Sol suffers, but manages to give more bang than Jornal Nacional · TV News

Um Lugar ao Sol suffered on Monday night (29), but managed to gain more audiences than Jornal Nacional and be the most watched program on Globo. The nine telenovela recorded 25.4 points in Greater São Paulo, while the newscast scored 25.2.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, the plot written by Lícia Manzo aired from 9:24 pm to 10:38 pm and obtained a 38.4% share (participation) of 66% (total tuned televisions during the series).

The newscast led by William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos recorded a 37.6% share (from 8:30 pm to 9:24 pm) of 67% of the total connected TVs.

Of the 19 chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol that have already been aired on Globo’s prime time, only 11 of them registered more evasion than Jornal Nacional.

See below the hearings for Monday, November 29, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.7
Good morning São Paulo8.9
Good morning Brazil9,7
More you7.5
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.5
SP110.5
Globe Sports10.3
Newspaper Today11.2
Afternoon Session: Hidden Beauty10.1
The clone15.1
Workout15.9
in the times of the emperor17.7
SP219.9
the more life the better20.5
National Newspaper25.2
a place in the sun25.4
secret truths18.6
Hot Screen: Klan Infiltrator10.1
Globo Newspaper6,7
conversation with bial5.1
Owl: Changed Women4.3
Hour 14.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9
Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am)2.6
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3.7
Speak Brazil3.9
Nowadays4.6
JR 24h (morning)4.6
General balance8.3
Proof of love6,7
JR 24h (afternoon 1)6.0
City Alert7.2
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6,7
Journal of Record9.2
The Bible9.1
when you call the heart6.9
The Farm 139.2
The new super machine5.1
JR 24h (dawn)3.6
Between Lines1.7
Religious0.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.5
First Impact3.1
Come here2.8
Good Morning & Co.3.6
Chest Award Coupon3.0
Family Cases2.6
Jequiti Wheel Wheel3.0
gossiping4.0
indomitable heart5.5
Tomorrow is forever6.3
I give you life6.4
SBT Brazil6.6
Angel’s face6.8
Chest Award Coupon6.1
Mouse program6.3
SBT Arena3,4
the night2.1
Operation Mosque1.7
Reporter Connection1.6
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)1.6
First Impact2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

