UN agency wants more action to prevent millions of AIDS deaths – 11/29/2021

The world could register 7.7 million deaths associated with AIDS in the next decade. The situation can occur if leaders fail to face the inequalities in fighting the disease.

The lack of transformative actions by leaders could aggravate the current Covid-19 crisis and generate an inability to deal with future pandemics, warns the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS, UNAIDS.

Prevention, preparation and response

The warning is in the World AIDS Day 2021 Report – “Unequal, unprepared, under threat: why bold action against inequalities is needed to end AIDS, stop covid-19 and prepare for future pandemics”.

The document recommends investment in infrastructure, led and community-based, for prevention, preparedness and response. Community actions in Brazil and Mozambique are cited as models in the new study.

In the Paraisópolis favela in São Paulo, for example, leaders help monitor the health and well-being of families during the pandemic while locally trained volunteers publicize prevention methods and provide emergency care.

Essential resources reach the local beneficiaries of the Balaio Project, from the Barong Cultural Institute. The initiative supports front-line professionals working with HIV-positive people during the pandemic, delivering antiretrovirals, food, hygiene items, fuel and social assistance are among the items received.

Leaders

In Mozambique, thanks to action between local and government leaders, migrant workers who returned to the country during the crisis were supported with testing services, delivery of food in quarantine, in addition to tracing contacts.

UNAIDS reveals that other areas deserve attention from countries and are the focus on human rights in the response to the pandemic.

The agency wants to urgently implement measures agreed to contain the disease, at the High Level Meeting of the General Assembly on AIDS. These activities considered critical, have been underfunded and are not being prioritized.

Among the activities threatened are equitable access to medicines, vaccines and health technologies.

Latin America

In 14 cities in Latin America, community-led actions were carried out connected to other organizations that allowed the sharing of information, resources and lessons, in addition to distributing antiretroviral and tuberculosis drugs.

The provision of care, support on social media platforms and mobile communication prevented millions of patients from going out of treatment in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean during the pandemic.

Despite project delays, around 28.2 million people had access to HIV treatment by the middle of this year, up from 7.8 million in 2010.

The report highlights that cooperation or partnership between state authorities, usually at the municipal or local level, recalls the importance of partnership in this field and the combination of resources and capacities.

Right way

The executive director of Unaids emphasizes that it is time for an urgent call to action.

Winnie Byanyima points out that if advances against AIDS were already off the rails, now the pressure is even greater as the covid-19 crisis continues to intensify and “disrupt HIV prevention and treatment services, schooling, health programs. prevention of violence and much more”.

For her, the world cannot be forced to choose between ending the AIDS pandemic today and preparing for the pandemics of the future, stressing that both steps must be taken.

Byanyima confirmed the call from global health leaders for greater investment and changes in laws and policies to end inequalities that increase AIDS and other pandemics.