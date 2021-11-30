Unemployment drops to 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, but still reaches 13.5 million, points out IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, but the lack of work still affects 13.5 million Brazilians, informed this Tuesday (30) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This is the first time since the quarter ended in April 2020 that the unemployment rate has dropped below 13%.

Despite the drop in unemployment, the real income of Brazilians shrank and the number of underemployed and informal workers increased. The contingent of self-employed workers reached a record number.

Unemployment rate drops back below 13% after more than a year.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD). In the quarter ended in August, the unemployment rate was 13.1%, reaching 13.9 million people, according to revised data from the IBGE series, which was reweighted, due to factors such as the change in the form of collection research during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In comparison with the 2nd quarter (14.2%), the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points. In the 3rd quarter of last year, it was 14.9%.

The number of unemployed decreased by 9.3% (less 1.4 million people) compared to the quarter ended in June (14.8 million people) and fell 7.8% (less 1.1 million people) in the comparison Yearly.

At higher unemployment rates were registered in Pernambuco (19.3%), Bahia (18.7%), Amapá (17.5%) and Alagoas (17.1%). The smallest were in Santa Catarina (5.3%), Mato Grosso (6.6%), Mato Grosso do Sul (7.6%) and Rondônia (7.8%).

Brazil ended September 2021 with 1.1 million unemployed people less than estimated in the same period last year

The number of employed people was estimated at 93 million, which represents an increase of 4% (3.6 million people more) compared to the 2nd quarter and 11.4% (9.5 million people) compared to the 3rd quarter of last year.

“In the third quarter, there was a significant process of growth in occupation, even allowing for the reduction of the unemployed population, who are looking for work, as well as the population that was out of the workforce”, highlighted the coordinator of Work and Income of the IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

Despite the drop in unemployment, the income of Brazilians continues to fall, pressured by high inflation, which exceeded 10% in 12 months.

The average real income of the worker (after discounting inflation) was R$2,459, which represents a decrease of 4% compared to the previous quarter and a reduction of 11.1% compared to the same quarter of 2020. lowest average income since the end of 2012.

On the other hand, the mass of usual real income (R$ 223.5 billion) was statistically stable in both comparisons, according to the IBGE.

According to Beringuy, these numbers indicate that the increase in occupation was driven by jobs with lower salaries. “There is a growth in occupations with lower incomes and there is also a loss of purchasing power due to the advance of inflation”, he explained.

5.1 million depressed and 7.8 million underemployed

The depressed population still totaled 5.1 million people in the 3rd quarter, but had a reduction of 6.5% (less 360 thousand people) compared to the previous quarter and 12.4% against the number of 1 year ago (5.9 millions of people).

The underemployed population due to insufficient hours worked, that is, those who work fewer hours than they would like, totaled 7.8 million people, against 7.7 million in the previous quarter and 6.3 million one year ago.

Lack of opportunities for 30.7 million

The IBGE survey also showed that there was a lack of market opportunities for around 30.7 million workers. This contingent forms what the institute classifies as underutilized workers. A year ago, however, it was 33.7 million in this situation.

The composite underutilization rate dropped to 26.5% from 28.5% in Q2 and 30.6% in Q3 last year.

High unemployment and persistent inflation lead to an increase in defaults in November

The informality rate rose to 40.6% of the employed population in the 3rd quarter, bringing together 38 million informal workers. In the previous quarter, the rate had been 40% and, in the same quarter of 2020, 38%.

According to the IBGE, informality accounts for 54% of the growth in employment in the country.

Among the employment categories that grew the most compared to the previous quarter are private sector employees without a formal contract (11.7 million people), up 10.2% (1.1 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 23.1% (2.2 million people) in 1 year.

There was also an increase in the number of self-employed workers (3.3%, or 817 thousand people in 3 months). There are 25.5 million people in this category, the largest number since the beginning of the historical series of the research. This contingent includes workers who do not have CNPJ, which grew 1.9% compared to the last quarter.

The number of employees with a formal contract reached 33.5 million, increasing 4.4% (more 1.4 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 8.6% (more 2.7 million) compared to 2020.

“The number of domestic workers reached 5.4 million, an increase of 9.2% – the highest since the beginning of the historical series of the survey, in 2012. If only unregistered workers are considered, there was an increase of 10.8%, which represents 396 thousand more people”, highlighted the IBGE.

The current contingent of these workers, however, is still smaller than the pre-pandemic period. In the first quarter of last year, 6 million people were domestic.

Unemployment is higher among blacks and browns

The unemployment rate of white people (10.3%) was below the national average, while that of blacks (15.8%) and browns (14.2%) was above.

In the population outside the workforce, browns represented 46.8%, followed by whites (43.1%) and blacks (8.9%). In comparison with the second quarter, this participation of browns decreased and that of whites and blacks increased.

Commerce leads job creation

Among the activities that generated the most jobs, the highlight was Commerce, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (an increase of 13.4% in 1 year, or over 2.1 million people), General Industry (10.7%, or over 1.2 million people), and Construction (20.1%, or over 1.2 million people).

Changes in the historical series

The Continuous PNAD released this Tuesday by the IBGE starts a new series, reconsidered due to the change in the way of collecting research during the Covid-19 pandemic. With the implementation of social isolation measures in March 2020, the collection was carried out remotely, exceptionally by telephone.

“The new reweighting seeks to mitigate possible availability biases in population groups, intensified by the drop in the rate of use of interviews,” explained Beringuy.

Despite the downward trend in unemployment in recent months, the recovery in the labor market has been taking place with low-quality jobs, with few hours of work and a sharp drop in the average income of the employed population.

The unemployment rate has also been pressured by a greater number of people who were depressed or out of the market, and who started to look for a formal job opportunity or even informal, amid the reopening of the economy and terminations government aid programs launched during the pandemic.

A stronger recovery in the labor market remains dependent on a sustained rebound and greater optimism from employers.

Since the end of September, however, projections for the economy have been continually revised downwards amid soaring inflation, higher interest rates and higher tax rates after government maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling to fund Auxílio Brasil and make room in the Budget for new spending in the 2022 election year.

A survey by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) showed that delinquency in the country rose in November to the highest level of the year, with 26.1% of families reporting overdue debt or bills.

The financial market forecast for the IPCA inflation for 2021 rose from 10.12% to 10.15%, according to the Focus bulletin of the Central Bank. For 2022, the projection rose from 4.96% to 5%. The forecast for this year’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew from 4.80% to 4.78%. For 2022, it was revised from 0.70% to 0.58%, and part of the analysts already see a retraction risk.