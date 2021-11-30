Unemployment drops to 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, but still reaches 13.5 million, points out IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, but the lack of work still affects 13.5 million Brazilians, informed this Tuesday (30) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This is the first time since the quarter ended in April 2020 that the unemployment rate has dropped below 13%.

Despite the drop in unemployment, the real income of Brazilians shrank and the number of underemployed workers also increased.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD). In the quarter ended in August, the unemployment rate was 13.1%, reaching 13.9 million people, according to revised data from the IBGE series, which was reweighted, due to factors such as the change in the form of collection research during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In comparison with the 2nd quarter (14.2%), the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points. In the 3rd quarter of last year, it was 14.9%.

The number of unemployed decreased by 9.3% (less 1.4 million people) compared to the quarter ended in June (14.8 million people) and fell 7.8% (less 1.1 million people) in the comparison Yearly.

Occupation grows but average income falls

The number of employed people was estimated at 93 million, which represents an increase of 4% (3.6 million people more) compared to the 2nd quarter and 11.4% (9.5 million people) compared to the 3rd quarter of last year.

“In the third quarter, there was a significant process of growth in occupation, even allowing for the reduction of the unemployed population, who are looking for work, as well as the population that was out of the workforce”, highlighted the coordinator of Work and Income of the IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

Despite the drop in unemployment, the income of Brazilians continues to fall, pressured by high inflation, which exceeded 10% in 12 months.

The worker’s usual real income (discounted for inflation) was R$2,459, which represents a decrease of 4% compared to the previous quarter and a reduction of 11.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

On the other hand, the mass of usual real income (R$ 223.5 billion) was statistically stable in both comparisons, according to the IBGE.

5.1 million depressed and 7.8 million underemployed

The depressed population still totaled 5.1 million people in the 3rd quarter, but had a reduction of 6.5% (less 360 thousand people) compared to the previous quarter and 12.4% against the number of 1 year ago (5.9 millions of people).

The underemployed population due to insufficient hours worked, that is, those who work fewer hours than they would like, totaled 7.8 million people, against 7.7 million in the previous quarter and 6.3 million one year ago.

Lack of opportunities for 30.7 million

The IBGE survey also showed that there was a lack of market opportunities for around 30.7 million workers. This contingent forms what the institute classifies as underutilized workers. A year ago, however, it was 33.7 million in this situation.

The composite underutilization rate dropped to 26.5% from 28.5% in Q2 and 30.6% in Q3 last year.

Despite the downward trend in unemployment in recent months, the recovery in the labor market has been taking place with low-quality jobs, with few hours of work and a sharp drop in the average income of the employed population.

The unemployment rate has also been pressured by a greater number of people who were depressed or out of the market, and who started to look for a formal job opportunity or even informal, amid the reopening of the economy and terminations government aid programs launched during the pandemic.

A stronger recovery in the labor market remains dependent on a sustained rebound and greater optimism from employers.

Since the end of September, however, projections for the economy have been continually revised downwards amid soaring inflation, higher interest rates and higher tax rates after government maneuvers to circumvent the spending ceiling to fund Auxílio Brasil and make room in the Budget for new spending in the 2022 election year.

A survey by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC) showed that delinquency in the country rose in November to the highest level of the year, with 26.1% of families reporting overdue debt or bills.

The financial market forecast for the IPCA inflation for 2021 rose from 10.12% to 10.15%, according to the Focus bulletin of the Central Bank. For 2022, the projection rose from 4.96% to 5%. The forecast for this year’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) grew from 4.80% to 4.78%. For 2022, it was revised from 0.70% to 0.58%, and part of the analysts already see a retraction risk.