Unemployment in Brazil affects 13.5 million people, says IBGE

The unemployment rate in the country dropped to 12.6% in the moving quarter from July to September 2021, a reduction of 1.6 percentage points from the quarter from April to June (14.2%). In comparison with the same moving quarter in 2020, there was a reduction of two percentage points (14.9%).

Despite the decrease in the rate, the country still has 13.5 million people in line looking for a job. The number represents a drop of 9.3% (less 1.4 million people) compared to the quarter ended in June (14.8 million people). Compared to the same period in 2020, 1.1 million people are less.

The data are from pnad Continuous (Continuous National Household Sample Survey), released today by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). The indicator uses moving quarters, which do not necessarily correspond to the first, second, third and fourth quarters of the year.

Already employed reached 93 million, with growth of 4% (equivalent to 3.6 million people) compared to the previous quarter and 11.4% (9.5 million people) compared to the same moving quarter in 2020.

“In the third quarter, there was a significant process of growth in occupation, even allowing for the reduction of the unemployed population, which seeks work, as well as the population that was out of the workforce”, says the coordinator of Work and Income at the IBGE, Adriana Beringuy.

With the growth in the number of employed persons, the level of employment — the percentage of people of working age who are in the labor market — reached 54.1%. This percentage was 52.1% last quarter.

The data released today incorporates a review of the entire historical series of surveys, initiated in 2012. According to the IBGE, the reconsideration was necessary due to the change in the way of survey collection during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Housework has the highest high in the historical series

According to Beringuy, informality accounts for 54% of the growth in occupation. Among the employment categories that grew the most in relation to the previous quarter are employees in the private sector without a formal contract, which added up to 11.7 million people.

In the same period, the number of domestic workers reached 5.4 million, an increase of 9.2%, the highest since 2012, at the beginning of the historical series of the survey. Despite this recovery, the current contingent of workers in this category is lower than the pre-pandemic period — in the first quarter of 2020, 6 million people were domestic workers.

According Beringuy, the category of domestic workers was the most affected in the occupation last year.

Average income drops

Despite the decline in unemployment, the income of Brazilians continues to fall due to the advance of inflation.

The usual real income was R$2,459, down 4% compared to the last quarter and 11.1% compared to the third quarter of last year.

According to Beringuy, these numbers indicate that the increase in occupation was driven by jobs with lower salaries. “There is a growth in occupations with lower incomes and there is also a loss of purchasing power due to the advance of inflation.”

Already the mass of income (R$ 223.5 billion) was stable in both comparisons.

Country has 5.1 million despondents

The depressed population — those who gave up looking for work — had a reduction of 6.5% compared to the previous quarter, but still totals 5.1 million people.

Compared to the same period in 2020, the drop is 12.4% (5.9 million people).

30.7 million underutilized

The IBGE survey also showed that the underutilized population is 30.7 million people — a decrease of 5.7% or 1.9 million people compared to the previous quarter (32.6 million).

According to the IBGE, anyone who is unemployed, who works less than he could, who did not look for a job but was available for work or who looked for a job but was not available for the job is considered underutilized.

A year ago, however, 33.7 million people were in this situation.

Methodology

The Continuous Pnad is the main instrument for monitoring the workforce in the country. The survey sample per quarter in Brazil corresponds to 211,000 households surveyed. About two thousand interviewers work in the research, in 26 states and the Federal District.

Because of the pandemic, IBGE has implemented the collection of survey information by telephone since March 17, 2020.