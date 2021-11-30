Unimed opens Christmas space open to the public | SOS Unimed

Last Sunday, 28, Teresina won a Christmas tree almost 20 meters tall. The Christmas attraction was inaugurated at Hospital Unimed Ilhotas with the presence of the Teresina Symphony Orchestra and Santa Claus.
Giant Christmas tree can be seen from above the Jucelino Kubitschek bridge, central Teresina. — Photo: Dalson Carvalho
The turning on of the Christmas lights took place around 6:30 pm, packed with Christmas songs chosen by conductor Aurélio Melo for the occasion. In addition to the giant tree, arches, illuminated gifts and a sleigh make up the Christmas space at the Unimed Teresina System.
Santa Claus played at conducting the Orchestra. — Photo: Dalson Carvalho
The place is open for visitation throughout the month of December and Santa Claus is present on every weekend, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, receiving non-perishable food donations.
The theme of the Christmas campaign for the health plans of Unimed and Intermed this year is “Time to Take Care” and calls attention to solidarity. The donations will go to needy families in Teresina. The public present at the opening has already done its part.
According to the President of the Unimed Teresina System, Dr. Emmanuel Fontes, the year 2021 has been a difficult period, improving the perception with the next:
“This tree has a symbolism of the rebirth of care. Not only the care of Unimed, Intermed, but the care between people. We want to bring out the feeling of caring for others because we have already learned that being isolated is terrible. We need each other,” he shared.
Dr. Newton Nunes Filho, vice president of the Medical Work Cooperative, reinforced that the Christmas space is a gift for people from Teresina:
“So far, this tree is the biggest we have in our city. We want to remember that it is always time to take care. There is always someone who is going through some kind of difficulty beside each one, so we bring this tree as a symbol of hope for a better future, which is what we want”.