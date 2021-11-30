United manager’s order must hit Cristiano Ronaldo’s passion in full | International

Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo has his days numbered for the use of ‘cars’

Manchester United’s new coach, Ralf Rangnick, has barely arrived at the club and some changes could be coming. Former RB Leipzig is a control freak and believes his job is to “train the brains” of his players. With that, no one will be exempt, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the British newspaper ‘Mirror’, Rangnick forced Leipzig players to only use cars provided by the club’s sponsors, less flashy, on weekdays. A measure that should also be implemented in the English club, according to the tabloid.

Cristiano has been seen on several occasions using his luxury vehicles in the vicinity of the club, such as the recently acquired Bentley Flying Spur, which will now be able to stay in the garage with the rest of his large fleet of sports cars, among which are Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes and Range Rover, among others.

On the other hand, the Portuguese ace and the rest of the squad will be able to use vehicles supplied by Chevrolet, a brand that continues to be the club’s sponsor, despite no longer occupying its place in the club’s shirts.