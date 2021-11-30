Urgent: Chamber approves ‘secret budget coup’

× Photo: Marcos Brandão/Federal Senate

THE Chamber of Deputies recently approved, with 268 votes in favor and 31 against, the draft resolution of the National Congress that regulates the secret budget. To become law, the PLN still needs to be approved by the Senate.

According to the substitute for senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), the indications and requests made to the general rapporteur must now be substantiated and published on the internet. on the website of the Mixed Budget Committee. Nonetheless, the rule will only apply to resources that have not yet been released.

Also, as we’ve shown, Castro’s opinion puts a brake on the so-called general rapporteur amendments. By the text, the limit of amendments type RP9 cannot exceed the sum of the individual and bench seams.

According to Senate legislative consultancy and experts in transparency and control, the draft resolution little advances in relation to what is already happening today. According to the Senate Budget, Inspection and Control Consultancy, the proposal “it is a step towards complying with the STF decision, but it is far from fulfilling it”.

“[O projeto] It gives the general rapporteur the prerogative of formalizing or not formalizing nominations, leaving open the simple omission in this record.”

Rather than trying to track down and identify the name of the deputy or senator, an identification code was entered in the budget suggestion author’s field of the parliamentary amendment, formed only by the year of the amendment, the type and the number. Next to each code, the agency or ministry benefiting from the budget suggestion was included.