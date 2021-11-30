US: Ômicron restrictions unlikely, expert says – News

Anthony Fauci, one of the top specialists in infectious diseases in the United States, said on Monday (29) that the country is unlikely to create additional restrictions measures with the expected arrival of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

The expert said that while authorities are preparing for the first confirmed case of the variant in the US, vaccines remain one of the greatest tools to mitigate its impact.

Hours before, one American decision prevented the entry of most travelers from eight South African countries in an attempt to curb transmission and give experts more time to assess Ômicron, including severity, transmissibility and impact with respect to vaccines.

Asked if other restrictions are imminent, Fauci said, on the show. good morning america, from the ABC network: “I don’t think that at all”.

Most of the US isolated in early 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, and other measures, such as wearing a mask and requiring vaccinations, become politically polarizing, although health experts praise the effectiveness.

“Obviously, we are on high alert,” Fauci, Biden’s top medical adviser, told ABC. “It is inevitable that, sooner or later, she [Ômicron] spread widely.”

