US removes FARC from terrorism list | World

The United States government removed, this Tuesday (30), the Colombian rebel group FARC from the list of international terrorist organizations.

The decision, announced by the US State Department in a statement, comes five years after the signing of a peace agreement with the Colombian government.

However, the removal of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the list “does not change the posture in relation to any accusations or possible accusations against former FARC leaders”.

Signed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the note reinforces that the decision follows the 2016 agreement and that the group – formally dissolved and disarmed – no longer exists as an organization.

Americans continue to regard the FARC-EP and Segunda Marquetalia splinter groups as terrorists, according to the government.

According to the State Department, the two groups – opposed to the peace agreement – ​​were responsible for kidnappings and attacks on Colombian government officials as of 2019.

“Second Marquetalia was involved in mass destruction, murder, kidnapping […] it is also responsible for assassination attempts on political leaders,” the US government said.

“The FARC-EP was also responsible for the murder of political candidates and former FARC members, and for the kidnapping of a political agent,” he said in a statement.

2 of 3 In the photo, FARC member plays with dogs in San José de Oriente — Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP In the photo, a member of the FARC plays with dogs in San José de Oriente — Photo: Luis Acosta/AFP

The removal of the terrorist designation could help free up US projects and aid for actions involving former rebels, as well as boost agreements with Colombia.

“The decision to revoke the designation […] it will facilitate the ability of the United States to better support the implementation of the 2016 agreement, including working with demobilized persons,” the statement said.

3 of 3 FARC Party Supporters at the End of the Fusagasuga Legislative Election Campaign — Photo: Felipe Caicedo/Reuters FARC party supporters at the end of the Fusagasuga legislative election campaign — Photo: Felipe Caicedo/Reuters

The FARC reached a peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2016, ending its part in the decades-old armed conflict that left millions homeless and more than 260,000 dead.