USA: 11-year-old girl dies from accidental gunshot fired by her father

An 11-year-old girl ended up dying after being shot accidentally by her father, last Saturday (27), while he was hunting in a park in Harrison County, Texas (USA). The information is from the newspaper O Globo.

Daisy Grace Lynn George was even rescued seriously injured to a hospital in the city of Longview, but ended up not resisting.

Due to the accidental nature of the shooting, Daisy’s father was initially not charged with any crime. According to local authorities, the shot was fired while the man was unloading a high-powered rifle.

The case is being investigated by Texas police. At the end of the inquiry, the prosecution must assess whether Daisy’s father will face any charges.

The girl’s family opened an online kitty to try to fund Daisy’s funeral. “Because of a hunting accident, we lost a very special little girl. She was always a prankster trying to lift everyone’s spirits. She loved opening her heart. Daisy loved being surrounded by the outdoors. Always ready for an adventure big or small. Please help us put this little girl to rest. Thank you very much for any help,” says the order description on the GoFundMe website.

So far, more than $12,000 has been raised.

