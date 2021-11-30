Vaccination against Covid in Maceió will be at health centers; check which ones

With more than 80% of the adult population fully immunized and almost 90% with at least one dose, Maceió will start this Wednesday (1st) the decentralization of fixed points of care, with vaccination in over 20 health units by spontaneous demand, that is, no scheduling required.

From the 1st, there will be vaccination against Covid-19, from Monday to Friday, from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, in the health units Osvaldo Brandão Vilela (Ponta da Terra), Durval Cortez (Prado), Pitanguinha, Antônio de Pádua ( Petrópolis), José Tenório (Serraria), Hamilton Falcão (Benedito Bentes), Tereza Barbosa (Eustáquio Gomes) and Maria Conceição Fonseca Paranhos (Jacarecica).

Also from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm, vaccination will be available at the following units: II Health Center (Praça da Maravilha, Poço), Roland Simon (Vergel), Cesmac Teaching Assistance Unit (Lighthouse), José Guedes de Farias ( Medeiros Neto Complex, Santa Amélia), Cláudio Medeiros (Rio Novo), São Jorge, Paulo Leal (Feitosa), Aliomar Lins (Benedito Bentes), Arthur Ramos (Henrique Equelman), Pimentel Amorim (Salvador Lyra), Marlene Lanverly (Santa Lúcia ) and UDA Unit (Cross of Souls).

As of this Wednesday (1), four points will be deactivated: the drive-thrus at the Jaraguá and Federal Justice (Serraria) parking lots and the Arivaldo Maia Gym (Jacintinho) and Shopping Pátio (Cidade Universitária) points.

In addition to the 20 health units, fixed points will be maintained at Maceió Shopping (Mangabeiras), which will be open from Monday to Saturday with extended hours from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, in addition to points at the Osman Loureiro Bus Terminal (Clima Bom), Papódromo (Vergel) and Praça Padre Cícero (Benedito Bentes), which will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

The coordinator of the Integrated Office for Confronting Covid-19, Claydson Moura, emphasizes that the decision was taken with responsibility and planning.

“Since the beginning of the campaign, we had already planned that by reaching 60% of the second dose, we would reduce the number of fixed points due to the high maintenance cost”, says the coordinator, who also highlights the importance of the 2nd dose and booster dose for all.

Who can get vaccinated?

In Maceió, people from 12 years of age can take the first dose. The second dose is available to anyone who has completed eight weeks of the first dose. The third dose can be taken by those who completed the immunization with two doses of Astrazeneca, Coronavac or Pfizer five months ago. Immunosuppressed people can take the booster 28 days after the second dose.

Health units that will be open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 9 pm

Health units that will be open from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 4 pm

Fixed Points – Monday to Saturday