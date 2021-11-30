Vaccine is the 2021 word in the Merriam-Webster dictionary | World

Merriam-Webster’s English dictionary chose the word vaccine as the word for the year 2021.

Word searches were voluminous every day of 2021, said dictionary editor-in-chief Peter Sokolowski.

According to him, the searches were numerous because the Covid-19 vaccine was quickly developed and also because of political issues related to the vaccine.

The Oxford dictionary had chosen “vax”, a shortened form of designating vaccine, as the word of the year.

In the Merriam-Webster dictionary, searches for the word vaccine increased by 601% in 2020. The world’s first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine was in the UK on December 8, 2020.

Merriam-Webster reported a 1,048% increase in polls in 2021 compared to 2019, when there was little conversation about vaccines.

Debates over distribution, mandatory vaccines and a booster dose kept interest high, Sokolowski said. Movements against the vaccine and against vaccine passports also made the searches high.

The word vaccine was not born in a day or during a single pandemic. The first known use dates back to 1882, but there are earlier references to fluid from cowpox pustules used in inoculations, Sokolowski said.

The term is derived from the Latin word “vaccinus”, which means “from a cow”. The Latin for cow is “vacca”.

Earlier this year, Merriam-Webster added to her online entry “vaccine” to cover all the talk about mRNA vaccines, or messenger vaccines like those for COVID-19 developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Merriam-Webster uses search data as criteria for choosing the words of the year. In addition to vaccine, other prominent words in 2021 were:

Insurrection, after the attempted coup d’état in Washington DC on January 6th;

Infrastructure, because of President Joe Biden’s plan to increase investment;

Perseverance, name of NASA vehicle on Mars;

Nomad, because of the movie Nomadland.