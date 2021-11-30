Vale raises iron ore production estimate for 2022

SAO PAULO – In a statement to the market, mining company Vale (VALE3) informed that it has updated its estimates for 2021, 2022 and the next few years. Now, according to the new projection, the production of iron ore should be between 320 and 335 million tons for next year.

The investment estimate for the expansion of production units (CAPEX) in the period is US$ 5.8 billion. According to the company, the estimated average for the coming years is between US$ 5 billion and US$ 6 billion, considering an average exchange rate of 5.00 in 2023.

For this year, ore production should be between 315 and 320 million tons.

As for pellets, the estimate for 2022 was between 34 and 38 Mt and 50 or more, as of 2022.

On copper, the projection is from 330 to 355 kt in 2022; from 390 kt to 420 kt between 2023 and 2026 and above 450 kt after 2027.

Meanwhile, for nickel, the production projection for 2022 and 2023 is between 175 and 190 kt, and after 2024 above 200.

Vale informed that it has discontinued previous projections, except for the production values ​​of nickel, copper and CAPEX (up to US$ 5.4 billion) for 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) in 2023 should be between US$ 16.5 billion and US$ 24.0 billion. According to Vale, this will depend on the average annual price of ore ranging between US$ 80 and US$ 100; sales volume of ore ranging between 340 and 360 million tons; average LME copper price of US$ 10,000 per ton; average nickel price at US$17,500 per ton; and average annual exchange rate R$ 5.

