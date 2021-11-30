Vale sees Beijing Olympics as key to shift in ore

Vale (VALE3), the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, sees the Beijing Winter Olympics as a tipping point for raw material for steelmakers.

Iron ore futures contracts have lost about half their value since mid-July as China has limited steel production to curb pollution and energy use. Some of those efforts were to ensure a clear skies for the Olympics in February, according to Luciano Siani, head of strategy and business transformation at Vale.

As a result, prices could continue to weaken early in games, ahead of a likely turnaround in the second and third quarters of next year, he told reporters in New York on Monday.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The recovery argument is also supported by signs that Chinese lawmakers are already considering measures to stimulate growth, Siani said. In addition, supply is tight, with the La Niña weather phenomenon potentially impacting Australian operations and rainfall starting earlier in Brazil, he said, while India is likely to absorb more of its domestic output.

“So in the second and third quarters, we see good prospects for the price because of that,” Siani said.

Still, he doesn’t see a pick-up with the sharp swings seen last year, with little likelihood of prices dropping far below $90 a metric ton or exceeding the $120 level on the upside.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related