Vasco asks the Deliberative Council to transform football into a company – 11/29/2021

Vasco’s Administrative Board formalized today (29) a request to the Deliberative and Meritorious Councils to transform the club’s football into a company (SAF). President Jorge Salgado signed the document and handed it to the respective presidents of the bodies, Carlos Fonseca and Antônio Peralta.

Cruzmaltino is based on Law No. 14,193, created on August 6, 2021, which allows the creation of a company to operate football with a simplified tax regime and governance rules that ensure professional and transparent management.

In an official statement, the club justified the wish: “Vasco understands that the creation of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) is the most appropriate measure to obtain, at the same time, the sanitation of the Club’s finances and the realization of investments in football, as this legal regime offers instruments for raising financial resources at a lower cost than that currently available for the Club in the market”.

President of Vasco, Jorge Salgado classified the day as “historic:

“Today is a historic day for our Club. I have just signed the referral to the Deliberative Council and the Council of Benefits, so that we can approve the creation of the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. It is another step towards the Club’s modernization of Regatas Vasco da Gama. This will provide us with some interesting possibilities in the future.”

Salgado delivers the document to the president of the Beneméritos, Antônio Peralta, and his deputy, Eduardo Rebuzzi Image: João Pedro Isidro / Vasco

Carlos Fonseca, President of the Deliberative Council, also spoke about the proposed constitution of the SAF and the desire that Vasco “guide the club-company process in the country”:

“It is a new period for the Club, we have to face it as a vanguard. Vasco will seek to guide this club-company process in the country. It is an important first step. We already have a measure within the Deliberative Council that worked on the idea from SAF, and here we will be able to use what is being discussed in relation to the statute within this proposed acceleration. The objective is that Vasco can be well positioned for the future that will come for Brazilian football.”

President of the Council of Beneméritos, Antônio Peralta spoke in union for the benefit of the club:

“We are united, together, to do the best for the institution. Vasco needs to go out and seek again to be where he should always be, at the top. So we are united, cohesive, and we will take it to our Council, so that he can appreciate and recommend what is best for the club”.