Vasco makes an agreement with Ricardo Gomes, prepares a reformulation and has an old acquaintance as plan A to be the coach

Vasco has an agreement underway with Ricardo Gomes for football coordinator, and Zé Ricardo, the club’s coach between 2017 and 2018, is plan A to take up the position again in São Januário

After the official end of the 2021 season, Vasco is preparing a reformulation for next year and hopes to define some situations very soon. Among them, the search for a new coach and also the arrival of new members to compose its board. So far, two names are gaining strength in São Januário, both old acquaintances from the crowd, and the first of them moves on to be actually confirmed.

According to information published first by “GE” and confirmed by the report of the ESPN.com.br, Ricardo Gomes, 56 years old, and who has already been coach of the Rio de Janeiro club, is on the way to becoming the São Januário football coordinator. In 2011, he won the title of Brazil’s Cup by Vasco and, if everything goes as expected, it returns to Cruz-Maltino to exercise a new role.

Ricardo Gomes had recent spells at saints, in 2018, as a football executive, and also by the Bordeaux, from France, as general manager of the club, from which he was fired in early 2019.

As for the coaching position, at the moment Vasco’s plan is A Zé Ricardo, which went through São Januário between 2017 and 2018, including classifying the Rio club for the competition of its last Libertadores Conmebol so far, in 2018.

At the moment, the 50-year-old coach is in Qatar, where he resolves personal issues before returning to Brazil. It is certain that he will not continue in the Middle East, after being fired from Qatar SC at the end of September.

This last Sunday (28), right after the 3-0 loss to Londrina, in the last round of Serie B, the president of Vasco Jorge Salgado made a statement, spoke in ‘tremendous embarrassment’ in the 2021 season and said he is already working towards 2022.

“Maybe it was the worst year in the history of Vasco, from a football point of view, I won’t talk about other things, just football. I apologize to the Vasco fans and the only thing I can say is that the people have already started to work to set up football again for the year 2022”, he said.

Vasco finished the Serie B in 10th place, with 49 points, and was very far from access.