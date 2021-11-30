Velloso provokes Flamengo after Palmeiras title in Libertadores

Credit: Reproduction

Invited by the board of directors alviverde to watch the Libertadores final in Montevideo last Saturday (27), former goalkeeper Velloso didn’t miss the opportunity to poke Flamengo on this afternoon’s “Os Donos da Bola” program. When Neto gave the floor to him, after the presentation of a merchan, the Palestinian idol, he fired.

“Smell. There’s only a whiff here, you saw Neto,” snapped Velloso, with a miniature of the Libertadores trophy, provoking the Gávea team.

Afterwards, the former goalkeeper praised coach Abel Ferreira for the strategy he had outlined, in order to contain Flamengo’s offensive momentum.

“Abel was good and surprising, right? I expected three defenders and Renan there, and he made Palmeiras without the ball, Piquerez came in and Scarpa closed. And Scarpa with the ball attacked”, pointed out the idol of Verdão.

Right after the final, Velloso had already used social media to provoke Flamengo. Through Instagram stories, the former player published a photo of the Palmeiras coach and captioned “Abel feeling the smell here in Uruguay”, posted the Bandeirantes sports commentator.

READ TOO:

Neto detonates Flamengo and points to crucial reason for Palmeiras title in Libertadores

Palmeiras has a ‘legion of problems’ to solve even the Club World Cup; understand

Palmeiras signals attitude for duel against Cuiabá in Brasileirão after Libertadores title

Neymar suffers serious injury, departures at Flamengo, confusion at Libertadores, Bolsonaro and more: football news at the weekend

Flamengo takes action with Andreas Pereira after half failing in the Libertadores final

Libertadores 2022 has 29 ranked teams; see updated list

FIFA sets new dates for Club World Cup 2021

Golden Ball 2021: Check out the prize favorites and where to watch the event

Palmeiras sets priorities for reinforcements for the World Cup