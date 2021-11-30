Veruska Donato is hired by Record after leaving Globo

Reporter Veruska Donato, who left TV Globo in early November after working at the network for 21 years, was hired by RecordTV to work in Mato Grosso do Sul.

“I thought I would go without work for a while after I left television. That was the intention, rest a little and think about life. Taking care of my mother, enjoying the ‘boyfriend’. But I received a very nice job offer and I decided to accept “, announced the 44-year-old journalist.

In a video shared on Instagram’s Stories, the journalist celebrated the fact of staying in Campo Grande to “follow with her own plans”. “I’m happy to announce this to you,” he reinforced.

Veruska also told fans that he started his career in 1992 after receiving an opportunity from the family now responsible for RecordTV in Mato Grosso do Sul.

“In 2022 I will turn 30. They received me with great affection, treated me with great respect. I felt very loved and, therefore, I decided to accept,” concluded the reporter.

Passing through Globo

Veruska Donato said goodbye to TV Globo in an Instagram post on November 3rd. According to the journalist, the hatred she received after posting a photo with Father Julio Lancellotti influenced the decision.

“It is life demanding what is valuable. I had to make choices. I leave you and I leave Globo, and for São Paulo, which welcomed me with so much love, I leave my possession more dear,” he said.

The journalist started as an intern at Globo, in 2000. She was a presenter at the São Paulo block of “Jornal das Dez” until she became a reporter. From 2012 to 2016, he was the commander of the Sala de Emprego block of “Jornal Hoje”.

In more than two decades as a reporter, Veruska has lived through some remarkable and even unusual situations, such as the scare when the door of “Globocop” opened in mid-flight.

She also met her ex-husband, also a reporter. Gudryan Neufert, during an interview. The two are parents of Carolina, 17 years old.