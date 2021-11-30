Vessels are destroyed in operation against illegal mining in AM | Amazons

Over the weekend, the Federal Police, Ibama and the Armed Forces carried out an operation against illegal mining on the Madeira River, in the region of the municipality of Autazes, in Amazonas. In total, 350 rafts and dredgers were mapped on the Madeira River, but 131 rafts were seized. Three miners were arrested.

Rafts and dredgers used by miners to extract gold docked on the Madeira River, near the community of Rosário, in the municipality of Autazes, 113 km from Manaus, about 20 days ago. The vessels formed a “floating village” for illegal gold mining.

Dozens of miners managed to leave the area before the police action. The ferries went upriver alone or hitched together and pushed by a boat. Many tried to take part of the equipment or at least some parts. The riverside people accompanied the escape.

Some vessels were set on fire and destroyed by agents. Even a vessel that normally hauls other boats was used to demolish a raft used to dredge the river and extract gold.

In Brasília, vice president Hamilton Mourão, president of the Amazon Council, admitted that the problem is not over:

“The garimpo has already been properly dispersed, let’s put it that way, but we have to keep constant surveillance because there is gold there, if there is no surveillance, the people will return,” he said.

In the fishing community in the Autazes region, the concern was with water quality. According to residents, they have been living with mining in the region for years.

Data from the MapBiomas platform show that the mining area in the Madeira River basin has increased by almost six thousand hectares. Last year, the mapping of surface mines was a record.

According to Cesar Diniz, coordinator of MapBiomas Mining, he stated that 2020 had the largest mining area in 36 years.

“From an ecological point of view, you have three main problems: removal of native Amazonian vegetation, inadequate disposal in the soil and rivers, even if it is on the surface, this mercury will be carried to the rivers, and you have a decrease in biodiversity”, he said.

