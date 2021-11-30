Victim of attack on bus carrying athletic fans dies; 10 other people were injured – Horizons

One of the people who was on the bus attacked by members of an organized supporter of Cruzeiro died this Monday (29). in Belo Horizonte. The Civil Police informed that the victim was 20 years old.

Another ten people were injured during the ambush of the suspects that Sunday night (28). The young man who died on Monday was rescued in serious condition and did not resist his injuries. Information from the Military Police indicates that fans were returning from Mineirão when they were the target of an attack by rivals in the Barreiro region, in Belo Horizonte.

Also according to the corporation, the six arrested suspects, aged between 20 and 26, were heard on Monday and fined in the act of criminal association, attempted murder and one consummated.

Ban of the Blue Mafia

Also on Monday, the Public Ministry of Mines (MPMG) recommended that the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) ban the organized supporters Mafia Azul, from Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, on match days, in all stadiums in the country and in one radius of five thousand meters from the surroundings of the match locations.

In the text, the MPMG explains that the measure was taken after the interception by the Blue Mafia team with Atlético fans. According to the agency, the measure has an educational character and should come into force as of today, with a duration of six months.

According to the document, the “temporary ban consists of the prohibition of the use, carrying and display of any clothing, banner, flag, musical instrument, or any object that may characterize the presence of the organized fans”.

remember the case

According to the PM, about 30 members of the Cruzeiro’s organized supporters lay in wait for the Move bus of line 6350, which was carrying approximately 45 athletes. Cruzeiro fans stopped the vehicle, began to destroy the bodywork and toss Molotov cocktails onto the bus.

The artifacts caused the beginning of fire within the collective. Some passengers needed to be rescued by Samu – one man was taken to a private hospital, two others were taken to HPS João XXIII, in the eastern region of Belo Horizonte, while another eight victims were taken by the PM to the UPA Barreiro. The health status of the victims has not yet been released.

Witnesses told the military that the perpetrators used cars to surround the bus. The PM located one of the vehicles, and arrested six suspects. With them, an English punch, a club and homemade explosive devices were apprehended. One of the detainees was injured and was also taken to UPA Barreiro.

According to the Union of Passenger Transport Companies (Setra-BH), the company reported that several windows and the entire windshield of the bus were broken, in addition to serious damage to the doors, which will be out of operation for several days . The losses were calculated at around R$ 30 thousand reais”.

