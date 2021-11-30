Video: Parliamentarian in labor cycles to hospital | Viral | Online Diary

The expectation for the birth of a baby awakens countless sensations. Seeing the face of a new little being after 9 months of long wait is what parents want most. Despite a lot of planning regarding the time of delivery, sometimes, not everything goes as planned.

A New Zealand parliamentarian, Julie Anne Genter, had to cycle to the hospital during labor. The case happened this Sunday (28), she ended up giving birth an hour later.

“Good news!” said the policy on his Facebook page a few hours later. “At 3:04 am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I didn’t really plan on cycling in labor, but it ended up happening,” he wrote.

Video: singer rolls down stairs during concert

Inheritance: woman suspected of having brother and sister-in-law killed

“My contractions were going well when we left at 2 am to go to the hospital – although they were between 2-3 minutes and increasing in intensity when we arrived 10 minutes later,” wrote Genter.

“Surprisingly, we now have a healthy, happy sleeping child, just like her father,” said Genter, a New Zealand citizen, who was born in Minnesota and moved to the Pacific in 2006.

According to local media, Genter, who is his party’s spokesperson for transport issues, also cycled to the hospital in 2018 to give birth to her first child.

There are cases where the reputation of “down-to-earth” politicians is already known around the world. One of the cases is the famous Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who took maternity leave while in office and took her three-month-old son to a United Nations meeting because she was still breastfeeding.