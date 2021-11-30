Virtual champion, Atlético-MG achieves campaign above 10 of the 15 champions in running points | athletic-mg

Making 78 points with 24 wins is not for everyone. Atlético-MG reached this point of points by beating Fluminense, and enters the select group that has only five Brazilian champions with consecutive points of 20 participants. The Cuca’s Rooster will be the sixth member.

In the history of the current formula of the national competition, established and disputed since 2006, there have been 15 champions, with only Cruzeiro (2014), Corinthians (2015), Palmeiras (2016 and 2018) and Flamengo (2019) achieved a campaign superior to the current of the Athletic. São Paulo 2006 also finished champion with 78 points, but had two wins less.

1 of 2 Two Brazilian champion stars in Atlético fans — Photo: Bruno Sousa /Atlético-MG Two Brazilian champion stars in Atlético fans — Photo: Bruno Sousa /Atlético-MG

Galo 2021 still has three more rounds to go. In addition to confirming the title mathematically – it depends on whether Flamengo stumbles this Tuesday or beats Bahia on Thursday, the team led by Hulk and company may make the second biggest campaign in the history of the Brazilian, only behind Jorge Jesus’ Fla.

If they get 100% success against Tricolor from Salvador, then Bragantino (home) and Grêmio (away), they will score 87 points, with 27 victories, just one triumph of the marks that Flamengo champions in 2019 achieved.

Brazilian Champions (20 clubs):