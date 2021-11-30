Virtual yacht is sold for R$3.7 million in Metaverse

The Metaverse sector seems to be gaining more and more traction in recent days, after the sale of a land for R$14 million at Axie Infinity and another for R$17 million at Decentraland, a virtual yacht was traded for 149 ETH (R$ 3.7 million) last Thursday (25).

The Sandbox, whose native currency is SAND, is a blend of Minecraft and Roblox, in which users can create their own cities, assets and even games within this game. Among the collections are items made in partnership with big names like Atari, Snoop Dogg and The Walking Dead.

Today blockchain technology is just making these gaming economies merge with the real economy, allowing players to earn money, as well as address some technical glitches experienced decades ago by games that contain collectibles.

As expensive as a physical yacht

Traded this last Thursday for 149 ETH, equivalent to 3.7 million reais, the price of this super mega virtual yacht draws attention as it is similar to the prices of real life yachts.

Called the Metaflower, this yacht will float in the waters of The Sandbox (SAND), a metaverse where users can buy not only land but also characters, houses, furniture and other items.

Your buyer remains anonymous, the only information is that the wallet started being used less than a month ago. Although this yacht is its only NFT, the address has another 14,851 ETH (R$363 million) idle, indicating that it may become a major collector of NFTs in the future.

“The Metaflower is one of an ultra luxurious megayate. With a DJ booth, helipad and hot tub, among other amenities, this Fantasy Collection NFT provides access to The Fantasy Marina and is designed to be The Sandbox’s crown jewel.”

Created by Republic Realm, a luxury real estate developer, its collection called the Fantasy Collection also features private islands, jet skis and speedboats. Jet skis, on average, are being traded for 0.2 ETH (BRL 5,000), while the last boat was traded for 3.49 ETH (BRL 85,000), still far from the price of the super mega yacht.

How blockchain ownership registration helps in games

In addition to directly benefiting content creators, as in the case of the yacht at The Sandbox, users can now also directly trade game items for money. That is, although game items and money could be traded externally, this economy was barred by the developers themselves, now it is encouraged.

Registering items on a blockchain also prevents other types of fraud such as item duplication. As an example we have New World, created by Amazon, which suffered from this problem recently despite this flaw being used by malicious users for decades in other games like Mu Online and Tibia.

Finally, blockchain technology not only solves problems like the one mentioned above, it also allows the game’s economy to blend in with the real world. Even allowing players to earn money, these companies also do not fail to earn, after all they can charge commissions in their markets, being encouraged to continue improving the user experience.