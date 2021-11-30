Vitória will be surprised with Quinzinho’s kiss in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

Review the scene in which Quinzinho praises Vitória:
But it won’t be that simple. Vitória will write a farewell letter to Quinzinho, who will not accept his half-sister’s departure. Raises his hand who thinks he’s going to do everything and a little more to make her give up on this idea? 🙋♀️🙋♀️🙋♀️
Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) will write a farewell letter to Quinzinho (Augusto Madeira), who will not accept her half sister’s departure — Photo: Globo
As much as the archeologist says he needs to go, he won’t be able to hide his sadness, and he’ll even shed a tear, making the casino owner realize that something is out of order.
“It so happens that I didn’t come to Brazil to be a casino owner, mother of two… adorable children. And much less fall in love with… a man like… you,” she will blurt out.
“Are you in love with me, Victoria?”, questioned her half-brother, who, before she can answer, will throw a big kiss! 😍😍😍
Daughter of Anna Millman (Isabelle Drummond) and Joaquim (Chay Suede), Victory arrived in Brazil to bring a historical piece to Empress Teresa Cristina. But the archaeologist was unable to return to Europe and ended up helping her half-brother to manage the Hotel Cassino Perequeté.
Vitória is Quinzinho’s half-sister as he is the foster-son of Joaquim and Elvira (Ingrid Guimarães).
30 nov
Tuesday
Zayla provokes Samuel and Pilar. Quinzinho kisses Vitória, who gives up on leaving. Guebo asks Justina out. Pilar reveals to Dolores that Samuel is Tonico’s brother. Olu and Candida discover that Zayla is Tonico’s lover. Lota makes insinuations about Lupita and Borges to Batista. Nicolau sees Nino and Celestina kissing. Luísa resents the union between Pedro and Teresa. Caxias tells Pedro that the alliance between Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay was sealed against Solano Lopez.
