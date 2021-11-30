Volta Redonda: People who have not yet been vaccinated against flu can look for Health Units

According to the SMS, UBS and UBSF are making the immunizing agent available to those who have not yet been vaccinated this year

Round Round – The Municipal Health Department (SMS) asks city residents over six months of age to be vaccinated against the Influenza virus, which causes the flu. Vaccine doses are being made available for those who have not yet been vaccinated this year, in all 46 Health Units (UBS and UBSF).

The Health Department, however, emphasizes that there are few vaccines and that new shipments have already been requested from the state of Rio. The doses will be applied until the end of the available stock. The coordinator of Health Surveillance in Volta Redonda, health care physician, Carlos Vasconcellos, stressed that those who have already taken the flu vaccine this year do not need to be vaccinated again, only people who have not received the dose.

To receive the vaccine it is necessary to present the vaccination booklet, SUS card or CPF. The units are open from 8 am to 4 pm. Eleven units operate with extended hours to serve the population, until 9 pm: São João, São Geraldo, 249, Vila Mury and Volta Grande. Until 6 pm: Siderlândia, Jardim Paraíba, Vila Rica/Tiradentes, Santo Agostinho, Açude I and Santa Cruz.

The Ministry of Health extended the flu vaccination to the entire population from six months of age. Those who are part of the priority group must get vaccinated as soon as possible. Priority groups are considered: children over six months of age, the elderly, pregnant women, postpartum women and health professionals.