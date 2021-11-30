Wallpaper Engine is released for Android phones; see how to use

Last Friday (26), the team at the popular Wallpaper Engine desktop background program announced the launch of the service for Android 8.1 or later. The novelty is free and available on the Google Play Store.

The app allows you to use Videos, GIFs and images that are on the phone’s internal storage. But it is not possible to import files directly from the original software database, as the program uses the Steam Workshop repository. Therefore, a Wi-Fi transfer system was created for owners of Wallpaper Engine on Windows.

Customization settings are similar to those available in the original version.Source: Reproduction/Wallpaper Engine

The Android version allows for customizing backgrounds to suit the device’s performance specifications, creating playlists and supporting dynamic elements such as clocks and music. The app will automatically pause animations in battery saving mode, it has no ads and does not perform data collection or user tracking.

Furthermore, the service provides compatibility for dynamic color themes like the one offered by Material You on Android 12. Also, an animation has been added so that the wallpapers change based on the device’s movement – ​​a kind of parallax with depth.

The new effect is only possible on devices with a gyroscopeSource: Reproduction/Wallpaper Engine

Wallpaper Engine 2.0

The Android variant came with the release of Wallpaper Engine 2.0, which brought mobile app connectivity features to the program on Windows, plus a new logo, computer parallax, bug fixes with Windows transparency effects 11 and more.

See how to export files to mobile

After opening the program on the Steam store, which currently costs R$ 9.99, install the desired video or image and access the “Mobile” shortcut in the upper right corner of the interface. Then open the app on your phone or tablet and choose the “Pair with Computer” button.

Choose the desired machine to make the connection and enter the PIN number that will be informed in the Windows software.

The PIN only needs to be entered onceSource: Reproduction/Tadeu Mattos

Once that’s done, right-click on the wallpaper that will be shared and use the shortcut “Send to mobile device”.

Sending materials can also be done through the side properties window.Source: Reproduction/Wallpaper Engine

If direct Wi-Fi connection is not possible, the user can export the background in “.mpkg” format for sending via cloud services or via USB cable.