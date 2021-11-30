Was it bad, Palmeiras? Ricardo Goulart can rule out salary of R$ 1 million to close with another club in São Paulo | Palm trees | Ricardo Goulart | Corinthians | brazilian

After 7 seasons divided with some loans, Ricardo Goulart’s spell in Chinese football came to an end. That’s because the player terminated his contract with Guanghzou and aims for a return to Brazilian football.

Ricardo Goulart is 30 years old and gained notoriety mainly when he played for Cruzeiro, being, alongside Éverton Ribeiro, the great name of Raposa in the 2013 and 2014 Brasileirão conquests, leaving the Minas Gerais club calling for the Seleção.

In China, the player continued his great legacy and became a legend in Guanghzou, having been the pillar of the team that won 3 times the Chinese League and once the Asian Champions League, in addition to other national titles.

Now, the player is preparing to return to the country, with Palmeiras as a great interest in his football. in 2019, the player had a quick passage through Verdão. There, however, despite the excellent performance in just 12 games, he ended up getting injured and was returned to the Chinese club.

Corinthians enters the dispute for Ricardo Goulart

However, according to journalist Flávio Prado, from TV Gazeta, Goulart’s fate could turn out to be another giant from São Paulo, as he reveals well-directed negotiations between the athlete and Corinthians, who are still looking for a striker for the next season. .

It is noteworthy that if you manage to close with the player, it will be a kind of ‘revenge’ on the part of the helm, which in 2015, ended up losing Dudu’s hiring to rival alviverd.