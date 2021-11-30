‘We are in the process of talking’, says Lula about having Alckmin as vice-president | Policy

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (30), in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, that he and former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin are “in a process of talking” about the composition of a ticket for next year’s presidential election. The idea is that Alckmin could be Lula’s deputy.

For this, according to Lula, the former governor has to define which party he will go to. Currently, Alckmin is from the PSDB, but he has been talking about changing his acronym. One of the listed companies is PSB.

“We are in the process of talking. Let’s see if, when I decide to be a candidate, it is possible for us to build a political alliance. First I need to know which party Alckmin will join. I want to build a ticket to win the election,” said the former president.

Lula and Alckmin were adversaries in the 2006 elections. On that occasion, the former president was re-elected for a new term, after beating the toucan in the second round.

Two weeks ago, before speaking at the European Parliament, in Belgium, Lula spoke with journalists about the negotiations with Alckmin. At the time, he said that there is no possible disagreement between the two that cannot be overcome.

“I have an extraordinary relationship of respect with Alckmin, I was president when he was governor, we talked a lot. There is nothing that happened between me and Alckmin that cannot be reconciled,” Lula said in Belgium.