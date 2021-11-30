Weverton reveals request for “daddy” Abel after Palmeiras title and says he was already thinking about penalties against Gabigol | well friends!

Before Deyverson steals the ball from Andreas Pereira and runs towards Diego Alves, goalkeeper Weverton, from Palmeiras, was already thinking about the likely penalty shoot-out that he would face against Flamengo, in the final of the Libertadores, last Saturday.

Guest of SporTV’s “Well, Friends!” on Monday night, Weverton explained the feeling at the time of the title goal and said that he was already thinking about the penalties of the rivals. Mainly from Gabigol, rival for the clubs, but teammate of the Brazilian team.

– When Deyverson got the ball I thought: “Calm down, you’re alone, dribble the goalkeeper and score”. When he hit Diego’s leg and entered… I was already preparing for penalties, remembering the players I studied. But then when Deyverson scored the goal, I thought “nothing goes on here”. I imagine that for us it would be much more suffered than for Flamengo to face a penalty shootout, because we had already lost the Super Cup to them.

– I usually have a colinha in the bottle that I drink, right next to the goal. There was a chance. The cool thing about Gabigol is that I went with him in all these last calls, and we trained a lot with a penalty. He became a good guy, we always bet, we trained a lot. I thought it would be funny. He scores some goals, but I catch some too (laughs) – joked Weverton.

Without penalties and with the title guaranteed, Weverton received a hug and a special request from coach Abel Ferreira, whom he considers a father:

– I have a special relationship with Abel, he asked us to pray an Our Father at that moment, we started to pray, I prayed for his life, he was moved. In the other Libertadores, I told him that it was just the beginning of his career, we see him very angry, kicking glasses. He’s a young trainer, he’s very smart, above average for his age. He will make a mistake, just like a player makes a mistake, at that moment he scored a lot for that. His request surprised, as it was at Maracanã, I hope we have more moments like that.

– We can call Abel a daddy, he lives at Palmeiras 24 hours a day. He even jokes that we can call him to dinner because he’s alone. It involves the family in the context of Palmeiras. In the most important games he insists on having the families participate, in this game we had a very special video with messages from our family members. I arrived in my room and there was a letter from my wife with the medal I won in Rio, and then the video saying to protect what was ours. What he does about bringing the family together, having the family close, is sensational.

Weverton even thinks that the coach should not leave Palmeiras.

– If I could bet my chips, I’d bet he stays. We are facing the opportunity to make history once again.

– Of course, living far from his family is difficult, but if Palmeiras stays, he’ll solve it for him. He’s the only one who knows what’s going on, but if I were to make a bet, I’d bet he stays.

Accompanied by his wife, Jaqueline, and daughter, Valentina, Weverton also joked about the period he spends away from home and gave a deadline to leave the demanding footballer routine: five or six years. Interviewed by Galvão Bueno, Jaqueline joked:

– I confess that I always supported him to go far, but after Saturday, before the game “I’m going to tell my husband to play for another two, three years”. Goalkeeper woman suffers double. But you can play until 39, 40, that’s fine. It’s only in the heat of emotion (laughs).

Despite the achievements at Palmeiras, Weverton wants more. Even in the Brazilian team, with great chances of being one of the goalkeepers called up by coach Tite for the 2022 World Cup, alongside Alisson and Éderson.

– Our coexistence is excellent, two great goalkeepers, they play in a big league. But to compete is to be performing well, winning titles, it brings opportunities to fight. It is always a great joy to be in the Selection. And we respect Tite’s decisions. In those qualifiers everyone played, I played four, five games. And I hope to continue being part of this group. I think I played really good games and I want to take advantage of the opportunities.

