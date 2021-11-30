What are the possible symptoms of the Ômicron variant?

The Ômicron variant is causing worldwide alarm due to its series of mutations, which may also bring some symptoms different from other versions of the Covid-19 virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it will still take a few weeks for the world to understand the new strain more accurately, but what do reports about it say so far?

According to Angelique Coetzee, the first doctor to warn about the strain in South Africa, she realized that patients could have a new variant precisely because of the symptoms that, according to her, were different, but uncommon for patients with Covid. 19.

“Their symptoms were so different and milder than those I had treated before,” he explained in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper talking about the discovery of the Ômicron variant. The doctor also said that the patients were young with mild symptoms.

Ômicron variant symptoms

Contrary to what became common with Covid-19, according to the doctor, those contaminated with Ômicron she treated were mostly young, with intense fatigue, but without other symptoms such as loss of smell and taste.

Most were men under 40 years old and almost half of them were vaccinated. They suffered from muscle pain, a dry cough or “itchy throat,” according to the doctor. Few had a low fever.

On November 18, Coetzee alerted health authorities to this “clinical condition that does not coincide with the [variante] Delta” as the variant is predominant in South Africa.

WHO says it is still investigating the new strain and it is not possible to determine whether it is more transmissible or could cause more severe cases of Covid-19. Ômicron symptoms are also studied. So far, no deaths associated with the new variant have been detected.

