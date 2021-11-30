What does the name of the new variant mean?

Initially named B.1.1.529 by the World Health Organization, the omicron variant of the new coronavirus was first reported in South Africa last Wednesday, 24th.

But, after all, what does your name reveal about this new risk?

Meaning

As with other variants considered to be a potential danger, WHO named B.1.1.529 the name of a letter in the Greek alphabet. In this case, omicron refers to the fifteenth letter of the system developed around the 9th century BC

Its spelling is similar to the letter “o”, or zero, although numerically its value is 70. The word omicron itself is translated from Greek as ‘o micron’, which means “small”.

the omicron

As reported this morning, 29, by the Aventuras na História website team, the new strain has already been identified in all continents. Because of this, the European Union, the United States and other countries suspended flights from some African countries, where the first cases were identified.

Furthermore, according to the WHO, the number of mutations in the omicron variant may mean that vaccines do not have the same protection in relation to other strains. The general director of the organization, the Greek Tedros Adhanom stated that B.1.1.529 may present a “very high” overall risk.

The most striking case of infections of the new strain happened last weekend in Portugal. There, the country’s health authorities confirmed that 13 players of Belenense, a football club based in Lisbon, were contaminated with the strain.

Because of that, in the last round of the Portuguese championship, the team entered the field with only 9 athletes to face Benfica, with two athletes being goalkeepers – one of them played on the line. The team lost by 7×0 when the game ended in the first minutes of the second stage.