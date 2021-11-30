What is the Power of Lampião of the week? red flame will change land

The atmosphere is on fire among the participants of the 2021 Farm and, this Tuesday, November 30th, the participants will gather once again to form the garden. This means that the red and yellow flames promise to change the course of the game. This time, the DCI tells you: what is the Poder do Lampião this week?

What is the Power of Lampião this week?

This time, the public at Fazenda 2021 at Tik Tok decided that Poder do Lampião will define who will be the fourth roceiro at the time. This time, the owner of red flame must choose two participants who are not in the field and a new vote will be made among all residents of the reality to decide which of the two options will occupy the last spot in the hot seat.

In other words, this week, the formation of the farm will not have the ‘one left’ dynamic – one in which the participants save each other until one of them stays behind and goes to the farm.

In addition, the public will also discover the power of the Yellow Flame, which will only be revealed during the formation of the garden. This week, Dynho won the Trial of Fire and inherited the powers.

When will the next farm formation be?

Ten participants are still in the running for R$1.5 million, but this formatting of the cast is about to change in the coming days. The formation of the roça is scheduled for this Tuesday, November 30th.

The program runs at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), both on Record TV and PlayPlus.

This time, as in previous weeks, four participants will be condemned to the hot seat. In addition to the indication of MC Gui, who is the farmer of the week, the garden will be formed by the most voted worker of the night, the tug of the bay and the victim of the Poder da Chama Vermelha.

Remember all Farm 2021 eliminations:

Liziane Gutierrez (26.15%)

Mussunzinho (23.52%)

Erika Schneider (30.24%)

Victor Pecoraro (22.82%)

Lary Bottino (9.61%)

Tati Quebra Barraco (15.78%)

Erasmo Viana (19.91%)

Tiago Piquilo (26.89%)

Valentina Francavilla (15.38%)

Gui Araújo (18.32%)

Write down the details so you don’t miss this week’s swidden formation. See how to watch The Farm 2021 for free on the internet.