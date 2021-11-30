where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Flamengo and Ceará face each other this Tuesday (30), at Maracanã, in a game valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. In second place, Rubro-Negro tries to “pick up the pieces” after the defeat in the Libertadores final and the resignation of coach Renato Gaúcho. Vozão, on the other hand, is aiming for victory to try to touch the G6.

Fla currently has 67 points, and if they don’t win, Atlético-MG, with 78, will be champion. Ceará has 49 points, and occupies the eighth place.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. In addition, the UOL Scoreboard tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The match starts at 20h.

likely escalations

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Leo Pereira and Ramon; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. Technician: Maurício Souza (interim)

Ceará: João Ricardo, Igor, Luiz Otávio, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Fernando Sobral and Jorginho; Mendoza, Lima and Jael. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

Embezzlement

Flamengo will not feature David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio, who follow the gradual return and prevention schedule. Filipe Luís felt pain in his left calf; Willian Aaron, on the left knee; and Isla, in the posterior region of the right thigh. Ceará will not have Vina, with pain in his right thigh, and Gabriel Dias, who is treating an injury.

Arbitration:

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Candido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Latest results:

Flamengo lost 2-1 to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, while Ceará beat Corinthians 2-1, at home, at the Brazilian Nationals.