Where will the BTC end in November 2021? 5 things to watch out for in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) is back at $57,000 at the start of a new week after a late wave produced a much better weekly close than many had expected.

Offsetting last week’s coronavirus-induced sell-off and the resulting price drop, Bitcoin topped $58,000 overnight before consolidating higher, still around 5.7% for the day.

The outlook could bring many surprises – the coronavirus stress remains as macro-markets hinted before the open, and sellers still have the option to take advantage of leveraged optimists based on the latest gains.

With everything at stake and month closes maturing in less than 48 hours, the Cointelegraph takes a look at the numbers to see what might affect Bitcoin price performance this week.

Bitcoin returns in record time

Just three days after losing $6,000 on a single daily candle, BTC’s price action is already showing a recovery.

On a classic weekend, BTC/USD rose to produce a weekly close of $57,300 on Bitstamp – thus avoiding its lowest weekly final price in two months.

Earnings have since stagnated, with $57,000 still the focus at the time of this writing this Monday.

In a new analysis, popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital noted that the 21-week exponential moving average (MME) of $52,500 provided support as a “time-tested bull market”.

“Strong reaction from the 21-week EMA (EMA) area’s BTC”, summarized.

Despite local highs of $58,300, however, Bitcoin has yet to show a definitive break as key resistance at $60,000 remains untouched.

All previous attempts to break this selling zone, since having it as support, ended in a firm rejection.

4hr BTC (linear): parallel channel pic.twitter.com/pqrEfHQoHr – Nunya Bizniz (@Pladizow) November 29, 2021

The increase, however, took some by surprise, the data show, with sales of nearly $300 million in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, financing rates, which were neutral on Sunday, are also rising, signaling a return to optimism about a credible BTC price recovery – and the risk that this entails.

“A 7% upside candle per day was all it took to dissolve all the fears and worries of a new bear market for the BTC.” added Rekt Capital.

The BTC/USD, he said, is “progressing favorably” with regard to the month closing which expires at the end of Tuesday.

Coronavirus and a replay from March 2020

Macro markets are expecting a turbulent start to the week as the new coronavirus variant, omicron, continues to weigh on sentiment.

“We really need some more answers to figure out the impact on growth,” Priya Misra, global head of rate strategy at TD Securities, told Bloomberg on Monday.

“Risk assets are pricing in uncertainty.”

Last week was characterized by high volatility across the board, with Bitcoin and altcoin following stocks, oil and others in a selloff.

Asian markets look set to continue the trend at Monday’s opening, with declines of 1% to 2% forecasted at the time of this writing.

With Bitcoin on the rise, any further shocks to macrostructures could still interrupt the newfound optimism.

The bulls are hoping the scenario will play out in a similar way to March 2020, when a cross-currency crisis when the coronavirus entered the world scene later generated a wave that eclipsed previous price hikes.

Many seem to be scared of another March 2020 style bitcoin liquidation event, if you have your own keys and don’t use leverage this is a minor concern, if it happens I hope it will be quick and brutal and then fix, most trying to negotiate it will gain recognition, remain humble and accumulate. – ODELL (@ODELL) November 28, 2021

Bitcoin, however, did not escape unscathed last week, as some familiar faces lined up to scorn what they say is by no means an escape from risk.

“Being less risky doesn’t make Bitcoin safe,” argued O gold bug Peter Schiff on Friday, predicting that Bitcoin would eventually become “as risky as any altcoin”.

$50,000 echoes $30,000 floor

Those concerned about a pullback from current levels potentially need not look too far down on the BTC price chart.

According to the latest order book data from analyst Material Scientist, a giant buying wall is now in place and is expected to keep the market above $50,000.

The stakes could be high as some said this weekend that a failure to maintain that level would make them rethink their approach to Bitcoin, but given the size of the support, this now looks less likely.

“I don’t know why you guys are so scared”, summarized the Scientist Material on Twitter on Sunday.

“This is the biggest offer since the rock bottom of 30,000.”

If $50,000 is therefore the new $30,000, that would rate the current retracement of all-time highs as modest compared to others — especially the nearly 50% drop in May.

Moving forward, Material Scientist, however, noticed something unusual – the same entity responsible for the support also put resistance at $70,000.

“Basically, an actor has the entire market under control,” he explained.

“They knew 1 month in advance how this was all going to play out.”

$70,000 therefore constitutes the seminal focal point for bulls eager to see a continuation of the bull run before the end of Q4 2021.

Coming D-Day for Three Bitcoin Price Correlations

The coming weeks will be “very revealing” for Bitcoin as it generates or breaks some significant correlations.

That was the conclusion of popular Twitter analyst TechDev over the weekend, as Bitcoin continued to replicate the gold journey of the 1970s.

The curious, if eerie, similarities between BTC/USD in 2020–2021 and XAU/USD 50 years ago have lingered, despite some volatility anomalies in Bitcoin price.

If the trend continues, Bitcoin will face a dramatic increase with a maximum price of up to $280,000. Deadline: mid-February 2022.

“Gold fractal from the 1970s now precisely aligned and anchored in local highs and lows,” he commented in an update on the events.

“Only December/January affected with the model extending into the first half of February.”

A follow-up analysis of each projected phase of Bitcoin’s metamorphosis since September presents this month as being off-track. December should see between $70,000 and $110,000 for BTC/USD.

In addition to gold, it is the Fibonacci sequences that dictate two other correlations who will face the moment of truth in the coming weeks.

Both involve Bitcoin’s relationship to its performance in 2017 and, so far, both remain valid. If one beats the other, the pace and timing of the price gains will change accordingly.

A peak of around $150,000 can be reached in mid-December or, alternatively, $225,000 can appear in mid-February.

“From mid-December to late January with a ~230K top remains my basic point,” wrote TechDev.

“Obviously, the front side of that window looks less likely. I couldn’t care less if it’s right. I’ve seen convincing work suggesting a mid-December to mid-March top with targets of 120,000 to 260,000.”

In response to praise from Global Macro Investor founder Raoul Pal, he added that the next few weeks would be “very revealing” for all three correlations.

Where will Bitcoin end November?

This was once the multi-million dollar question on everyone’s lips – but now, acceptance is slowly spreading that this bull market may take longer than planned to mature.

Despite this, optimism for the short term remains.

In a Twitter survey by account @bitcoin, which ended Monday, most of the nearly 50,000 respondents predicted the BTC/USD would end November above $60,000.

35% opted for the highest possible price in the survey, with another 25.7% predicting a November closing price of between $55,000 and $60,000.

Without zooming out, it’s easy to forget how far Bitcoin has come in the last 12 months. As the Cointelegraph noted, on the last day of Thanksgiving – which conveniently also saw a brief sell-off – the BTC/USD traded at just under $16,500.

As the quantum analyst Benjamin Cowen summarized this weekend: “Don’t miss the forest for the trees”.

READ MORE: