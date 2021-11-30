WHO calls for borders to remain open, despite variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched an appeal this Sunday (28) for the international community not to isolate African countries in the face of the emergence of the new strain of Covid-19. The request came after several governments announced the suspension of flights from countries in the region in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, identified for the first time in South Africa.

“WHO stands by the side of African countries and calls for borders to remain open,” the organization said in a statement. The UN agency also urged governments to “adopt a scientific approach” based on “risk assessment”.

The statements come after a series of announcements of restrictions targeting travelers from the south of the African continent. Several countries have already decided to suspend flights that depart from South Africa, but also from Mozambique, Essuatini (the former Swaziland), Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana.

“It is crucial that countries that are transparent with their data are supported, as this is the only way to ensure that we receive the important information in a timely manner,” insisted WHO.

On Saturday, Washington praised South Africa for “transparency in sharing this information” after the country felt “punished” for announcing the detection of the “omicron”. The US government’s statement was an unveiled allusion to China’s initial management of the pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped the United States, which opened its borders to the world in early November, from banning travelers from eight southern African countries into its territory after the discovery of the new variant.

(With information from AFP)