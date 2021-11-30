WHO says omicron variant poses high risk for the world | National Newspaper

The World Health Organization stated, this Monday (29), that omicron represents a very high risk for the planet and urged countries to speed up vaccination of priority groups.

A hospital in Rome designed the new variant; it is a model made on the computer. you can see how the omicron has many more mutations than the delta variant. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily more dangerous.

With nearly two years of the pandemic on his back, the WHO Director General knows that it is prudent to respect the enemy. Tedros Adhanom reinforced that you can only end the pandemic if the inequality in vaccination is resolved.

“We still have a long way to go together. But in practice 80% of vaccines went to 20 richer countries. Low-income people, mostly from Africa, only received 0.6% of the total,” he said.

China announced new donations. President Xi Jinping said he will offer another 1 billion doses to African countries as a way of trying to help them reach the goal of immunizing 60% of the population by next year.

Other governments are also moving, each defining the best way to act. This Monday (29), health ministers from the group of the seven most developed countries in the world, the G7, held an emergency meeting, at the request of the UK government, and promised to work together to monitor the advancement of the new variant.

The G7 note speaks of “urgent action” and praises South Africa’s work to detect the variant and alert the World Health Organization soon.

A doctor who first diagnosed patients with the omicron variant calls restrictions adopted by several countries as hasty

This Monday (29), a director of Pfizer returned to reassure people about the possible need to adjust the immunizing agent. He said that the company even developed, in less than 100 days, vaccines specifically for the delta and beta variants, but that it was not necessary to use them, as the current vaccine proved to be effective.

This may be the case with omicron as well. Just to be sure, the labs are getting ahead of themselves. AstraZeneca and Novavax are others that have advanced research.

In a statement about the new variant, the World Health Organization said scientists are urgently working to find the answers everyone wants to know.

“It is still unclear whether omicron is more transmissible when compared to other variants such as delta. The number of infected has increased in areas of South Africa affected by the new variant, but epidemiological studies are underway to understand whether it was because of the omicron or other factors, such as the relaxation of restrictions. It is also not clear whether omicron causes more severe versions of Covid, nor is it possible to evade vaccines,” the statement said.

WHO also said it is working with partners to understand the variant’s potential impact in relation to existing preventive measures, including vaccines. What is known so far is that there are no records of deaths caused by omicron and that PCR tests detect infections caused by this new variant.

In an interview with GloboNews, WHO’s deputy director general for medicines, Mariângela Simão, said that scientists should have new information about omicron in a week or two.