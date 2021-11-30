WHO states that Ômicron poses a very high risk to the planet

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this Monday (29/11), that the risk related to the new Ômicron variant is classified as “very high” for the planet. The organization also said that there are many uncertainties about the variant that emerged in South Africa, including the real danger.

“Given the mutations that can confer potential evasion of immunity and possible advantage in transmissibility, the potential of a future wave of Ômicron at the global level is high”, warned the organization. The WHO also states that, so far, no deaths associated with the new variant have been recorded.

Also according to the organization, Ômicron has an “unprecedented number of peak mutations, some of which are of concern for their potential impact on the pandemic’s trajectory.”

This Monday, health ministers from the G7 countries will meet, as a matter of urgency, in London, to discuss how to stop the spread of the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus, which causes Covid-19.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported, on Sunday (28/11), having identified the contamination by Covid-19 in a passenger coming from South Africa, a country with a focus of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus. There is still no confirmation about the relationship of the case with the new lineage.

According to the agency, the Brazilian landed at Guarulhos Airport on Saturday (11/27), on an Ethiopian Airlines flight. He was placed in isolation and is quarantined at home.

Learn how the coronavirus attacks the human body:

Among the unknowns involving the new virus, there is the level of contagion, the hypothesis that this transmissibility is inherent to the mutations found, and the possibility that the variant escapes the immune response.

The variant, first detected in southern Africa, has spread across the world.

Variant B.1.1.529

In recent weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased significantly in South Africa, coinciding with the detection of the B.1.1,529 variant. It has been considered by the scientific community as one of the most complex strains. To assess the potential for transmissibility and lethality, as well as vaccine resistance, further studies will need to be carried out.

“There are a number of studies underway, and the technical advisory group will continue to evaluate this variant. WHO will communicate new findings to Member States and the public as needed,” the international agency said.

Mutations in the new variant are associated with resistance to neutralizing antibodies, which could indicate the possibility that the virus may escape the action of vaccines, according to Ravi Gupta, professor of microbiology at the University of Cambridge. “It certainly appears to be a significant concern,” Gupta told The Guardian newspaper.