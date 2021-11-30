Who was Josephine Baker, dancer and spy honored in France

On Tuesday (11/30), Josephine Baker will be honored by France at the Pantheon in Paris, where the greatest names in French culture are honored, from Voltaire to Victor Hugo, from Marie Curie to Jean-Jacques Rousseau.

Baker will be the sixth woman to receive this honor, and the only black woman.

How did this American-born woman, famous for her provocative shows in which she appeared practically nude, figure among nearly 80 of France’s most respected national heroes?

Freda Josephine MacDonald—her birth name—not only became one of the most famous cultural icons of the first half of the 20th century, but also a World War II heroine and later a black civil rights activist.

Along the way, Baker broke many cultural and racial barriers.

from poverty to stardom

Baker in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 3, 1906, and had a difficult childhood.

His father, who was a musician, abandoned the family, and his mother, who was black and Appalachian, worked as a laundress to raise their children.

Little Josephine started working at age 8 and was abused. At 14, she had already been married and separated twice, and it was from her second husband that she got the surname Baker.

During her teenage years, she was so poor that she lived on the streets and even ate leftovers to survive.

She once said that she started dancing to keep warm on the cold streets of St. Louis.

Josephine Baker started her career as a dancer Image: Getty Images

But his talent and charisma allowed him to be part of a vaudeville group (a kind of variety show very popular in the US at the time). She later joined a dance company, The Dixie Steppers, which in 1919 prompted her to move to New York.

There she was discovered by a talent recruiter looking for artists to perform in an all-black show in Paris.

With the promise of earning $1,000 a month, Baker traveled to France, where his life would change forever.

“The banana dance”

His big leap to fame came in April 1926, when, at age 19, he performed at the legendary Folies Bergère cabaret.

She surprised the audience with a very different show called Danse Sauvage (French for wild dance).

Wearing only pearls, a bra, and a skirt made of bananas encrusted with glittering stones, Baker captivated everyone with his provocative dance, in which he swayed his hips and crossed his legs Charleston-style. On her opening night, she received a standing ovation 12 times.

The “banana dance” made her a star and marked the beginning of the French fascination with the “bronze venus”, as it was called.

She acted and danced in theater and starred in four films: Mermaid of the Tropics (1927), ZouZou (1934), Princess Tam Tam (1935) and Fausse Alert (1940), something unusual for a black artist.

“As a black woman, she could not have achieved what she has achieved if she had stayed in the US,” Bennetta Jules-Rosette, director of the University of California’s Center for African and African-American Studies and author of a biography on the University of California, told the BBC the artist.

“While she was the lead in France, you had artists like Hattie McDaniel playing a maid in Gone with the Wind…”, observed Jules-Rosette.

Courageous

Baker wasn’t just daring on stage. It was also like that in his private life. Many remember the diva, who has become a fashion icon, walking the streets of the French capital with her unusual pet: a cheetah.

Baker had a pet cheetah Image: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

He was not afraid to subvert many of the stereotypes the French held about blacks, whom they associated with African culture.

Baker showed his courage especially when facing the segregationist policies of the time.

The artist insisted that her concerts be open to all audiences and during her various tours across the US she refused to perform in venues that did not allow black audiences to enter.

According to Jules-Rosette, she was the first to break racial segregation in Las Vegas, even before artists like Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

But not even her fame made her immune to racism in her country: some hotels and restaurants refused to welcome her, and in 1951 she was added to a list of government and FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) “undesirables” by having denounced the owner of the Stork Club, in New York, for racism.

Baker fought in WWII Image: Getty Images

resistance spy

When World War II (1939-1945) broke out, Baker dropped the acting and exotic costumes that made her famous to do something few stars and fashion icons could do: wear a uniform.

During the long conflict, she served as a second lieutenant in the French Air Force and used her fame to spy on the Axis countries for the Allies.

Using his contacts and embassy party invitations, he obtained information about enemy troop movements that he managed to transmit first to the French authorities and—after the fall of France at the hands of the Nazis—to the resistance, using invisible ink in his messages.

For her contributions, she was awarded the Legion of Honor and the Medal of Resistance by Charles de Gaulle.

Baker was the only woman to deliver a speech at the 1963 Washington civil rights rally Image: Getty Images

anti-racism

Another side that many celebrate in Baker is that of a black civil rights activist.

In 1963, after returning to the US, she took part in the famous march in Washington alongside Martin Luther King.

Dressed in her French military uniform, Baker was the only woman to speak to the public.

“You know I always chose the rocky path,” she told the crowd. “I never took the easy one. But as I got older, I took that rocky path and tried to smooth it out a bit,” she said.

“I wanted to make things easier for you. I want you to have the opportunity to have what I had,” she said, referring to her success in France.

In 1937 Baker converted to Judaism to marry white industrialist Jean Lion, through which he obtained French citizenship.

The marriage lasted a year. A decade later, she remarried another white man: Joe Bouillon, with whom she adopted 9 children of different nationalities and races, to form what she called the “Rainbow Tribe”.

Even after her divorce from Bouillon in 1957, she added three other children to her “tribe”, which she ended up supporting on her own.

The artist, who had become the richest black woman in the world, ended up bankrupt and spent her last years in Monaco thanks to the support she received from another American star: Grace Kelly, then princess of that small European state.

When she died at age 68 in 1975 of a stroke, she was buried in that principality, although she received military honors during her funeral in France.

Claude Bouillon-Baker, one of his sons, told the AFP agency that the star will remain buried in Monaco despite the honor she will receive at the Paris Pantheon.