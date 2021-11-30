why driving with your foot on the dashboard is a bad idea

Deolane Bezerra drew attention by publishing, last Saturday, a video on Instagram in which she appears driving a Land Rover Discovery with her left foot resting on the dashboard.

Second specialist in traffic legislation consulted by UOL Cars and according to the automakers themselves, the “relaxed” way of driving adopted by the lawyer and DJ brought the risk of serious injuries to both her and third parties.

“Keeping your foot in that position when driving a vehicle characterizes a lack of attention and essential safety precautions recommended by the CTB (Brazilian Traffic Code), since the driver did not have full control of the vehicle while driving”, warns lawyer Marco Fabrício Vieira, member of Cetran-SP (São Paulo State Traffic Council) and author of the book “Gestão Municipal de Trânsito”.

In addition, Vieira warns that the way Deolane positioned herself in the car greatly increased the chance that she would be seriously injured in the event of a collision. In addition to the seat belt not being properly positioned, the raised leg was vulnerable in an eventual hit.

Deolane listened to music she released in honor of ex-fiancé MC Kevin while standing on the panel Image: Reproduction/Instagram

To make matters worse, the limb was close to the driver’s airbag. As the owner’s manual of any vehicle equipped with airbags emphasizes, the respective trigger locations must never be obstructed, as the force and speed with which the bag is inflated can cause fractures.

Deolane Bezerra put her foot on the dash to show off her Gucci sneakers while playing the single “Meu Menino”, which she just released in honor of her ex-fiancé MC Kevin, who died in May after falling off a balcony. The song’s lyrics quote the Italian brand.

Rolê with foot on the panel would yield two fines

Marco Fabrício Vieira assesses that the DJ committed two traffic violations during the tour with the Land Rover.

The first is related to the foot on the panel. Although the specific conduct is not typified as an infraction in the CTB, the director of Cetran-SP considers that Deolane could be framed in accordance with Article 169, for “driving without attention or without the essential care for safety”.

This infraction is of a light nature, with a fine of R$ 88.38, plus three ready on the CNH (National Driver’s License).

At the same time, Vieira considers that the fact that she made the video while driving is liable to greater punishment.

“The driver held her cell phone in one hand while driving the vehicle, which characterizes a very serious infraction, with a fine of R$293.47 and seven points in the medical record”.

