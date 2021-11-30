Why Messi’s award is causing so much controversy

The Golden Ball received by Lionel Messi yesterday (29), the seventh he won, is perhaps the most controversial of his career. A lot of people in the football world have been taking a stand against the result since the ceremony, and the UOL Sport Lists below some arguments from critics and others from defenders of the Argentine ace prize.

Messi deserved the Golden Ball

The Argentine was the ‘owner’ of the teams he played for most of 2021. In the first months, still in the 2020-21 season, he practically single-handedly kept Barcelona in contention for the Spanish title until the final rounds. It was the oasis of a club immersed in crisis, but which still won the Copa del Rey.

About Copa America, needless to say. Messi led Argentina, created nine goals (own or with assists) and finally won a title for the national team that had not won anything for 28 years. He was top scorer, had the most assists and was named best player in the competition.

At the time of voting, Messi had 40 goals in the year. Among his main competitors, he was the one who had given the most assists (14), certain passes 2,525, created chances (118), hit dribbles (224) and stole balls (107). With voting closed at the end of October, his slow start at PSG shouldn’t have weighed so heavily on his candidacy anyway.

Lewandowski deserved the Golden Ball

It was a very good year for Messi, alright, but far from his best years. Lewandowski was champion, top scorer and named best player in the Bundesliga, as well as breaking the record for goals in a single edition of the tournament —41, up from 40 by Gerd Müller in 1972.

Granted, the Golden Ball does not consider the 2020-21 season complete, only the final half, starting in January, but in this period Lewandowski also had strong arguments in his favor. The Pole scored 53 goals (until the end of voting for the award), against Messi’s 40; created 61 goals in total (adding goals and assists), against Messi’s 54; and even won the Club World Cup with Bayern.

Messi was Copa América champion, it’s true, but the Argentine’s second half does not match Lewandowski’s — even considering only until October, the deadline for voting on the Ballon d’Or. Messi scored 12 goals between the South American tournament and his PSG start; Lewa turned 22 in the same period.

The Ballon d’Or people apparently knew it all, after all they named Lewandowski as “best striker” of 2021. As far as we know, Messi is also a striker. If one is better than the other as a striker, how can you not be overall?

Who criticized the Messi award

Two former Messi rivals detonated yesterday’s awards. “I find it increasingly difficult to believe in these football awards,” said former Real Madrid idol Iker Casillas, without citing his favorite candidate.

Midfielder Toni Kroos went one step further. “Individual awards don’t interest me; but if they exist, they should be fair. For me, Benzema should be number one,” he argues. Benzema was only fourth in the Golden Ball.

“I honestly don’t understand that anymore. All respect for Messi and the others, but none deserved it as much as Lewandowski,” said former player Lothar Matthaus, a Bayern idol.

Messi himself acknowledged, during the ceremony, that the Pole should at least win a Golden Ball for 2020, the year in which the award was canceled because of covid-19. “It’s a real honor to compete with you. Everyone knows and I agree that you were the winner last year,” said the Argentine, on stage, referring to Bayern’s No. 9 shirt.

Award criteria

The Golden Ball takes into account not only the individual performance of each nominated athlete, but also the collective success of their teams and selections. Factors such as fair play, the player’s class and talent, and the construction of his career are still observed, so the prizes do not always accurately reflect the numbers of each player — which somehow contributes to questions.

The Ballon d’Or poll includes 200 journalists from around the world, who assemble their own ranking of the best in the world for the calendar year (ie January to December). These are relevant differences in relation to FIFA’s The Best award, which considers the European season (August to June) and in which coaches and captains of national teams also participate in the vote.