Why Tolkien didn’t let Beatles do ‘Lord of the Rings’ version

29 November 2021

Credit, New Line Cinema Photo caption, The Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood as Frodo and Sean Astin as Sam

Peter Jackson was only 6 years old in 1968 and therefore had no idea that something was happening that year that would later have a major impact on his career as a film director.

That was the year author JRR Tolkien refused to give permission to British band The Beatles to make a film version of their epic fantasy novel The Lord of the Rings.

Return of the King, the latest film in Jackson’s adaptation of the classic literary trilogy, would hit the record for the most Oscars in one ceremony: 11, including best director.

This story is contained in a brand new documentary of nearly eight hours, Get Back, which debuted last week on the Disney+ streaming platform.

For the project, Jackson has restored more than 50 hours of discarded documentary footage. Let It Be of 1970 and brought them together to tell a more positive version of what happened in the studio in January 1969.

Working with the Beatles also gave Jackson the opportunity to ask Paul McCartney about what really happened to his version of Lord of the Rings.

From the Beatles to Tolkien’s work

In an interview with BBC New Zealand, his homeland, Jackson admits that he was curious to know the truth about the matter.

“I’ve been gathering little information. I’ve been asking Paul about it. Ringo doesn’t remember a lot,” says Jackson.

“What I understand is that Denis O’Dell, who produced The Magic Christian (a 1969 British comedy starring Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr) had the idea to make Lord of the Rings.“

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Peter Jackson’s new documentary about the Liverpool quartet is three parts and nearly eight hours long

“When they (The Beatles) went to Rishikesh and stayed in India for about three months with Maharishi in early 1968, (O’Dell) sent them the books,” says Jackson.

“Since there are three, he sent a book to each of the Beatles. I don’t think Ringo got one, but John, Paul and George got a book from Lord of the Rings to read in India. They were excited,” he adds.

However, the intervention of the author, who died in 1973, three years after the Beatles split, meant that the project never materialized, explains Jackson.

“In the end, they didn’t get the rights to Tolkien because he didn’t like the idea of ​​a pop group producing the story. So he got rejected by him. They tried to make the movie. 1968, they were seriously thinking about carrying out the project,” says the filmmaker.

It was suggested that if the film had passed, it would have McCartney as Frodo, Starr as Sam, Lennon as Gollum and Harrison as Gandalf.

Who did the Beatles want as a director? Stanley Kubrick, who had just made 2001: A Space Odyssey (2001: A Space Odyssey).

Credit, Disney+ Photo caption, Get Back showcases 50 hours of never-before-seen footage

Jackson does not dispute these suggestions.

“Paul didn’t exactly remember [desses detalhes] when I talked to him, but I think so.”

He also recognizes how different his own life might have been if the Beatles had done Lord of the Rings.

“Paul said, ‘Well, I’m glad I didn’t. Because you made yours and I liked your movie.’ But I said, ‘It’s a shame they didn’t because it would have been a musical,'” he recalled.

“What the Beatles would have done with a soundtrack of Lord of the Rings? It would be 14 or 15 amazing Beatles songs,” he says.

Credit, Disney+ Photo caption, Working with the Beatles also gave Jackson the opportunity to ask Paul McCartney about what really happened to his version of “The Lord of the Rings”

“So I have mixed feelings about that. I would have loved to hear this album and I’m also glad I had the opportunity to make the movies. But those songs would have been fascinating,” he adds.

Peter Jackson and the Liverpool quartet

More than five decades later, Jackson had his own chance to be a part of Beatles history.

In the summer of 2017, he met with the Beatles’ company, Apple Corps, to discuss a possible collaboration on a virtual reality exhibition.

Obsessed with the Beatles (“I never liked a band other than the Beatles,” he says), Jackson asked a question he always wanted to know. What happened to the discarded documentary shots Let It Be, 1970, by Michael Lindsay-Hogg?

The answer delighted him. “They said, ‘We have it all.’ They said they were thinking about using the film for an independent documentary but they didn’t have a filmmaker.”

Credit, Imperial War Museum Photo caption, Peter Jackson restored World War I recordings

“It was the only time in my life that I did this. I raised my hand and said, ‘If you’re looking for someone, please think of me.’

He received the job offer later in the day and spent the next four years of his life working in Get Back.

Jackson used techniques similar to those employed in his World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old (“They Shall Not Grow Old”) to restore hours of footage of the Beatles showing the quartet creating some of their best-known songs from scratch.

Jackson has been at the forefront of cinema technology for more than two decades. Earlier this month, he sold the visual effects division of his company Weta Digital for $1.625 billion (about R$9.1 billion).

Credit, Disney+ Photo caption, Scene from ‘Get Back’ documentary shows Beatles at work

But there is a futuristic project that he believes will never happen. Jackson says there’s no way the Beatles can do like Abba and go on tour as digital avatars.

“The Beatles have the tragic complication that two of them aren’t alive. So you could do that and represent George and John in a way that they would be happy. It would be difficult. this with the Beatles.”

However, he is very open to more collaborations with the British band.

“I would love to work with The Beatles again. I would love to work with The Beatles now. However, I don’t think there are any other movie collections in the vault that I can get my hands on. This is the golden egg.”

Inspiring or aimless?

Not all critics liked Get Back.

Alex Petridis of British daily The Guardian gave it three stars out of five. “

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, JRR Tolkien didn’t like the idea of ​​seeing the Beatles embody their characters

The Times gave it four stars. Kevin Maher said the “deeply moving epic flashback shows these charismatic young people (who were not yet 30) in sweet and loving harmony.”

And The Telegraph opted for the same note, with Neil McCormick saying that “the painstaking work has distilled 200 hours of video and audio into an often thought-provoking and exhausting three-part series.”

However, The Independent was more benevolent and gave it the highest score: five stars. Ed Cumming opined that the “three-part documentary series set the standard for all future assessments of the band.”