why Weverton ‘puts his chips’ on Abel Ferreira’s stay

Goalkeeper was the guest of the Bem, Amigos! this Monday (29)

The title of the tri-championship of the palm trees gives Libertadores Conmebol came with emotion. In overtime, Deyverson took advantage of failure of Andreas Pereira and entered the history of the club alviverde. And there was a star who was already thinking about penalties.

program guest Well, Friends! this Monday (29), the goalkeeper Weverton he stated that he already imagined the possibility of penalties and revealed what went on in his head when the shirt 9 came face to face with Diego Alves.

“When Deyverson got the ball I thought: “Calm down, you’re alone, dribble the goalkeeper and score”. When he hit Diego’s leg and entered… I was already preparing for penalties, remembering the players I studied,” he began by asserting.

“But then when Deyverson scored the goal, I thought “nothing else happens here”. I imagine that for us it would be much more suffered than for Flamengo to face a penalty shootout, because we had already lost the Super Cup to them,” he added.

“I usually have a collar in the bottle where I drink water, right next to the goal. There was a chance. The cool thing about Gabigol is that I went with him in all these last calls, and we trained a lot on penalties. He became a good guy, we always bet, we trained a lot. I thought it would be funny. He makes some goals, but I catch some too (laughs),” he joked.

Then the goalkeeper gave a clue about the future of Abel Ferreira. The Portuguese, whom the player considers as a father, can stay at the club and, according to Weverton, has everything to stay.

“If I could bet my chips, I’d bet he stays. We are facing the opportunity to make history once again.”

“Abel we can call him daddy, he lives the Palmeiras 24h a day. He even jokes that we can call him to dinner because he’s alone. It involves the family in the context of Palmeiras. In the most important games he insists on having the families participate, in this game we had a very special video with messages from our family members“.

“I arrived in my room and there was a letter from my wife with the medal I won in Rio, and then the video saying to protect what was ours. What he does in bringing the family together, having the family close, is sensational”, finished.

With the title of Libertadores – the second in less than a year –, Palmeiras secured a spot in the Club World Cup, which takes place in February. Verdão met their possible opponents in the semifinal this Monday.