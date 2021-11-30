Widow confirms death of Colonel Siqueira’s creator

During a live promoted by Diário do Centro do Mundo tonight, Patrícia Liotte, widow of Sergio Vicente Liotte, confirmed her husband’s death and said that his famous Twitter account, that of the character Colonel Siqueira, was invaded. Sergio was a lawyer and died today, aged 48, from pancreatitis.

Originally, Liotte’s death was reported by the DCM (Diary of the World Center). Moments later, the Twitter profile vehemently denied that the Colonel’s creator had passed away.

“This DCM story is 100% fake. I’m not and I don’t know the guy in the photo; I have no idea why they decided to publish this. There isn’t a line there that isn’t invented,” said the profile at the beginning of night.

The subject got out of control on Twitter, with a profile claiming to be Sergio’s daughter confirming his death and asking for respect for the family. The theme was on the social network’s Trending Topics, with many accusing the DCM of fake news and attacking the reporter who wrote the death note.

Resolution

With the proportion that the story took, the DCM opened a live at 9 pm with the participation of Patrícia Liotte, Sergio’s widow and lawyer. According to her, her husband opened Colonel Siqueira’s profile to other collaborators, wanting the page to be “multi-publishers”.

“I wouldn’t have to come here to talk about a profile that didn’t belong to my husband. In this moment of pain, the last thing I would want was to be in a live, but to echo what DCM is saying I had to come public,” said Patricia.

I never imagined that the news of my husband’s death, which I’m going to bury tomorrow, would cause such a stir and become Trending on Twitter […] A bastard takes advantage of an account my husband opened for several people to publish, he wanted it to be multipersonal. The Colonel did not die, but the creator did.”

During the live with Patrícia, DCM announced that Coronel Siqueira’s accounts were no longer available on Twitter and Instagram. O UOL contacted Twitter and Instagram to find out if social networks have deleted the profile or if any action will be taken and is awaiting a response.

Colonel Siqueira

The Twitter account, which has gained more than 100,000 followers, was known for bitter political criticism and ironically. The Colonel was a conservative character who misinterpreted the news about Brazil.

The profile pretended to be a “big brother” and used a photo of Sergio’s uncle, who was a “communist” and a social worker, according to the DCM.