With 459 seats, Airbus delivers the densest of all A330s

“Tight” is the feeling some passengers may feel in Cebu Pacific’s new Airbus A330neo, the densest jet of the model ever made.

Disclosure – Airbus





The low-cost company from the Philippines received on Saturday (27) its first A330-900neo jet, the new generation of one of Airbus’ best sellers. It is configured for 459 passengers, 19 more than Lion Air’s previous record, which has an A330-300ceo configured for 440 seats, which is followed by Cebu itself, which in its current A330-300 has 436 seats.

The high capacity of the A330neo, which has only Economy class, is designed to reduce travel costs across Southeast Asia from one of the densest countries in the world, the Philippines. As an example, the same model of aircraft at Azul and at TAP has a capacity for 298 passengers.

The curiosity is that the new jet will not only make short flights, but also long routes, of up to 10 hours, such as the flight that connects Manila to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. All this without individual entertainment, being a truly unique experience.

It’s worth remembering that this Cebu record is unlikely to be broken, as Airbus limits the A330-900 aircraft to 460 passengers due to limitations in the aircraft’s evacuation capability.



